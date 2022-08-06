Lauren Goodger is ATTACKED hours after her baby daughter’s funeral, as man, 25, is arrested 

Former Towie star Lauren Goodger was attacked just hours after her daughter’s funeral and was taken to hospital for serious facial injuries.

Lauren, 35, was attacked in the early hours of Thursday morning – just hours after she attended the funeral of her newborn daughter Lorena with her partner Charles Drury, 25.

The couple’s girl died tragically last month after she was born with her umbilical cord around her neck.

Lauren had attended her daughter’s funeral with her family and was attacked later that night.

Police received a report of an altercation at 12:37 a.m. Thursday and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail pending further investigation, the Met Police said.

Dancing on Ice and Big Brother star Lauren was taken to hospital by her boyfriend for a medical checkup after the incident and has now returned to the hospital for x-rays and is now being comforted by family and friends.

Devastating: The couple’s child died on July 8 and they held the funeral this week

Lauren was already at rock bottom as just five days before her child died on July 8, her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean, 33, died in a car accident in Bodrum, Turkey.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Friday evening: ‘Police were called at 12:37 am on Thursday, August 4, with reports of an altercation.

“There were officers present. A 30-year-old woman was found at the scene with facial injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He was taken to a police station in East London and then released on bail pending further investigation. The investigations continue.’

A source told The sun: ‘Anyone who knows’ [Lauren] is so upset – she was already at an all-time low, but it has somehow gotten worse.”

Lauren’s representative declined to comment when MailOnline contacted him.

Lauren and Charles’ romance first came to light in October 2020, they announced they were expecting their first child together just three months after going public.

Doctors tried unsuccessfully to save the 9-pound baby, but she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord tied around her neck.

After her death, her traumatized mother said goodbye to her for hours.

The heartbroken star also later revealed that she still has “a bit of a bump,” which sometimes makes her think her baby girl is “still there.”

She said, ‘It’s weird. My body feels like it’s restless, like it’s missing a newborn.’

Lauren posted an Instagram post sharing how much she loved her daughter, who died minutes after she was born on July 8, and said, “I carried you, I felt you grow. Longed for the day we would meet. Dreamed of your future. Not only did I know you, I fell in love with you.’

Lauren and Charles have a one-year-old daughter Larose together, but broke up for three weeks last year before reconciling.

Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend Jake McLean sadly died in a car accident in Turkey last month

Her ex-boyfriend Jake Mclean, with whom she was in a relationship from 2012 to 2016 and reportedly reconciled in secret until 2020, died last month when he lost control of the vehicle in Turkey.

After the accident, she shared a heartbreaking series of texts on her Instagram Stories.

Lauren’s post had a black background as the lyrics gradually appeared on the screen.

The lyrics were: ‘Search your heart, search your soul. If you find me there, you don’t have to look anymore.’