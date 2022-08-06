Lauren Goodger in hiding at secret address with ‘fractured eye socket’ after she was attacked

Ex-Towie star Lauren Goodger is in hiding after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and left the glamor model with a ‘broken eye socket’ just hours after her daughter’s funeral.

The 35-year-old star is reportedly staying with a friend for fear of running into boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, who was arrested and taken into custody after the attack in Upminster in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Lauren was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries and was questioned by police.

She had just attended her daughter’s funeral with her family and was attacked later that night.

The couple’s girl died tragically last month after she was born with her umbilical cord around her neck.

Police received a report of an altercation at 12:37 a.m. Thursday and Drury was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was released on bail early Friday morning, police said.

Goodger posted an image to her Instagram after the birth of her daughter in which she holds the newborn’s hand

Lauren was taken to the hospital by her boyfriend for a medical check-up after the incident.

The star of Dancing on Ice and Big Brother is currently awaiting X-ray results.

“Lauren is terrified. This has really shaken her up,” a source told The sun on Sunday.

“She suffered some nasty injuries and is concerned she has a fractured eye socket.”

The source added: “Lauren is now in hiding with a friend. She is very stressed that Charlie’s bail conditions do not indicate that he was kept out of the Essex area.

“She doesn’t want him to set foot in Essex. She is very shocked by this situation.’

Charles denies attacking Lauren and tells The Sun, “There’s a whole other side to things.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Friday evening: ‘Police were called at 12:37 am on Thursday, August 4, with reports of an altercation.

“Agents were there. A 30-year-old woman was found at the scene with facial injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He was taken to an East London police station and then released on bail pending further investigation. The investigations continue.’

Lauren’s representative did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment before publishing.

Lauren and Charles met in October 2020 and announced they were expecting a child together three months after they made their relationship public.

The Towie star had teased that she was dating someone before the identity of Charles, a builder and former lover of Katie Price, was revealed.

The couple has a one-year-old daughter Larose together.

In January, she announced that she was expecting her second child.

Doctors tried unsuccessfully to save the 9-pound baby, but she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord tied around her neck.

After her death, her traumatized mother said goodbye to her for hours.

The heartbroken star also later revealed that she still has “a bit of a bump,” which sometimes makes her think her baby girl is “still there.”

She said, ‘It’s weird. My body feels like it’s restless, like it’s missing a newborn.’

Lauren posted an Instagram post sharing how much she loved her daughter, who died minutes after she was born on July 8, and said, “I carried you, I felt you grow. Longed for the day we would meet. Dreamed of your future. Not only did I know you, I fell in love with you.’

Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend Jake McLean sadly died in a car accident in Turkey last month

Lauren was already at rock bottom as just five days before her child died on July 8, her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean, 33, died in a car accident in Bodrum, Turkey.

Mclean, with whom she was in a relationship from 2012 to 2016 and reportedly reconciled in secret until 2020, died last month when he lost control of the vehicle in Turkey.

After the accident, she shared a heartbreaking series of texts on her Instagram Stories.

Lauren’s post had a black background as the lyrics gradually appeared on the screen.

The lyrics were: ‘Search your heart, search your soul. If you find me there, you don’t have to look anymore.’