Lauren Goodger flashes her midriff in a black crop top and leggings as she enjoys dinner with friends

Mark Wright: 2003-2011

Lauren rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex while dating ex-fiancé Mark Wright for eight and a half years.

First love: Lauren and Mark pictured in 2011

Their tumultuous relationship was filled with infidelity on Mark’s part, trust issues and tensions between Lauren and his family.

The couple broke off their engagement in May 2011, just five months after his proposal, and the presenter married actress Michelle Keegan, 33, in 2015.

Lauren later revealed she had an abortion at age 20 after the couple decided they were not ready to become parents.

She said OKAY! in 2011: ‘I thought I was pregnant. I’m not on the pill and haven’t been in a while just because of my cells, not because I was planning a baby and thank goodness not.

“I was late one time and I think it was the stress of what was going on. I’ve been pregnant with his baby before, but I chose not to have it. I was only 20. Nobody knows except my immediate family.’

Jake McLean: 2012-2016

Following Mark’s split, the media personality dated Jake McLean, 33, for four years – from 2012 to May 2016 – with Lauren having a miscarriage during their relationship.

Jailbird ex: the influencer in the picture with Jake in 2013

The TV star discovered she had lost the unborn child when she appeared as a contestant on the ITV talent show Dancing On Ice in 2013, later admitting she had little choice but to ‘keep going’.

Discussing the loss on Channel 5’s show In Therapy in 2017, she said: ‘I was on a TV show that was pretty intense. I had to try to perform when I was already far away. It did not take long.’

Lauren and Jake first split later that year before rekindling their romance in 2015.

Shortly after their last split in May 2016, Lauren told OKAY! from her former prisoner: ‘I stopped falling in love with him. I know some people say you wake up one day and things click, but that hasn’t happened to me; it was a gradual thing.

“The relationship was quite difficult. I felt like I was the one who did everything and put in the effort. I’m at the age where I’d like to have kids, but Jake’s not the kind of guy I’d want to do it with.”

Jake was jailed for three and a half years after breaking into a mother’s home two days before Christmas in 2006 and overpowering her before a masked mob stormed into the family home.

In July 2022, Jake died at the age of 33 in a car accident in Turkey, where he was vacationing with his TOWIE star girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou.

JOEY MORRISION: 2016-2018

The TV star dated another convict, Joey Morrison, but the couple went their separate ways two years later in 2018, despite Lauren waiting for him while he was behind bars.

Bad boy: TV star and convict Joey pictured in 2017

Joey, 31, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a violent crime, but was released after nine years – Lauren and Joey separated just before his release.

In 2019, Lauren opened up her two-year romance with Joey, who was convicted of drug-related crimes, saying, “My ex was my biggest mistake. I wasted two years when I could have dated. I wish I hadn’t waited for him to come out.’

Earlier writing in new! magazine about her relationship with Joey, she said: “I regret giving two and a half years of my life to someone who was in prison just to let him come out and not be what I thought .

“I thought we’d get a house, get married and have kids. I regret the time I wasted.’

Charles Drury: 2020-2022

In October 2020, Lauren teased that she was dating a mystery man, who would soon be identified as Charles Drury, 23.

Inseparable: Lauren and Charles pictured in 2020

The amateur soccer player and builder littered his social media account with images of his girlfriend.

Sharing his thoughts on their romance, Charles previously gushed, “The story of you and me is my favorite because it happens so naturally.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together, Larose, just three months after they made their relationship public.

They had a second baby, with Loran announcing she was pregnant in January 2022.

Lorena died shortly after her birth in June 2022 after 10 doctors fought to save her life when she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord tied around her neck.

Lauren’s partner has a history of dating older women, having previously had a brief fling with former glamor model Katie Price, 42, in 2019.

While the couple first broke up in November 2021 amid allegations that he was cheating, they reunited in early 2022 after Lauren fell pregnant, but soon went their separate ways.

Lauren was allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Charles was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.