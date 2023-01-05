Lauren Goodger enjoys family day out with daughter Larose, 15 months, on shopping trip

<!–

Lauren Goodger enjoyed a day out with her daughter Larose as she went shopping in Essex on Wednesday.

The former TOWIE star, 36, wrapped up in a black jacket that she wore with matching leggings for the outing.

The media personality also wore a sleeveless faux fur coat and a pair of black sneakers.

Lauren let her dark brown locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a light makeup palette.

Lauren shares her daughter Larose, 15 months, whom she wrapped in a pink coat, with ex-partner Charles Drury.

Early last year, the star tragically lost her second daughter Lorena, who passed away during birth due to complications.

It’s been a busy time for Lauren, who recently overhauled her fitness regimen in an effort to “feel sexy again” after a “horrible” year.

Speaking to New Magazine, she explained, “I want to get a little slimmer and then I’ll take my implants out. I am now over big breasts and big buttocks. I’m so over that look. I want to look sexy – I’m single. I’m back on OnlyFans. It’s something I like to do because it makes you feel sexy.”

Lauren said the training helped improve her mental health and took the place of therapy or medication after losing her daughter Lorena.

She said: ‘People have advised me to see a counselor and maybe I will in the future, but it’s not something I want to do right now. I handle things differently. I am a warrior and always have been all my life. I am a survivor and I want to be strong for Larose. She keeps me going.’

She went on to say that while she’s still struggling, she’s started to “heal” and that was reflected in her appetite.

Lauren said, ‘I’m still going through such a horrible time of my life, but I’m slowly getting there. After everything happened, I completely stopped eating.

“It wasn’t on purpose — I just wasn’t physically hungry because of the sadness and fear. Now I’m in a healthier place because I can eat again. It means I’m healing.’

