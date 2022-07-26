Lauren Goodger claims it feels like late baby Lorena is ‘still there’ since bump is ‘not shifting’

On July 8, she tragically lost her baby Lorena just minutes after she was born.

And an emotional Lauren Goodger has now tragically admitted that it feels like the newborn is “still there,” because her bump “won’t shift” and can still be seen.

In an interview with New magazine, just weeks after her tragic loss, the former TOWIE star, 35, said: ‘It shouldn’t happen. It breaks my heart that I won’t see her grow up.’

Revealing that doctors spent eight minutes trying to resuscitate her second child, Lauren explained how she had originally planned a home birth.

It was when her midwife could no longer detect a heartbeat that the TV personality was rushed to the hospital, with contractions that started two days after her waters ruptured.

Lauren admitted she was screaming outside Queen’s Hospital in Romford, Essex when her daughter’s head emerged. Lauren was later told that her umbilical cord had been knotted in two places and wrapped around the baby’s neck in the womb.

Lauren told the publication that she “never thought I would have to plan a funeral for my child” and that her “restless” body feels like it is “missing a newborn.”

She continued, “I am healing. I’m still bleeding – it feels like I’ve been run over.

“I’m not getting anywhere by blaming myself. I have to try to move forward and accept it. First I have to understand. She was just perfect.’

After being accompanied by her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, the couple spent 24 hours with Lorena, where they took pictures – which she now carries with her – and had casts made of her hands and feet.

Lauren has also claimed that she is not ready to consider trying another baby and would not opt ​​for a natural birth again, instead having a cesarean section.

The influencer recently spoke with The sun about her experience, revealing that she “stayed up all night with her newborn baby, kissing and bathing her and singing to her.”

Lauren is supported by Petals, a regional baby loss charity that partners with The Queen’s Hospital.

She said, “The hospital and Petals were great. Lorena stayed with me the whole time. I bathed her and put her in a white baby nursery that belonged to Larose. It was beautiful.

“I held her and kissed her. I sang to her and we played songs. She looked like she was asleep.’

Lauren, who is also mother to Larose, 12 months, with partner Charles said family and friends came to the hospital to support her and it was a “very emotional evening”.

After staying up all night, Lauren praised the charity that came the next day to have her hand and footprints taken and casts.

They also gave her a lock of Lorena’s hair and gave her a special candle and a photographer took pictures that friends put in a locket for her.

Lauren had planned a natural water birth to be performed at her home in Essex under the supervision of her obstetrician Tamzin – who had previously given birth to Larose, the TV personality’s first child.

Her waters ruptured on July 6 and first vital signs were normal, with Lauren being considered “low risk” after giving birth to her first child without a hitch.

Further tests were performed the following day, detecting the unborn child’s heartbeat, but when her contractions began on day three, the heart stopped beating and Lauren was rushed to the hospital.

After a two-hour labor, more than ten doctors fought desperately to save Lorena by performing chest compressions and administering adrenaline, but to no avail.

She added that after Lorena’s passing, Charlie’s… family went to Lauren’s house and cleaned up the birthing pool.

Lauren plans Lorena’s funeral – which will be private – and would like to spend her time working with baby loss charities to help other parents.

She said, ‘Every day I take it as it comes. I wouldn’t be here without Larose. She helps me through every day.’

She has said she wants to know why her daughter died for her own sanity and has asked for an autopsy to be performed.

Lauren revealed the heartbreaking news that her newborn baby had passed away earlier this month.

Lauren took to Instagram to share a photo of Lorena touching her hand, writing that she “cannot understand” why her daughter passed away after going through pregnancy and childbirth without complications, adding that she and partner Charles ‘being broken’ ‘ by the tragedy.

Lauren wrote: ‘Lorena [angel emoji] RIP 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x…

‘Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby I carried perfectly all these months and also gave birth so that my angel would be taken away from me [angel emoji].

“There were no pregnancy or delivery complications and she was fine and healthy, but I won’t go into detail now, just know there was nothing wrong with her or with me, she was perfect.

‘I can’t understand, she’s so beautiful Larose twins so alike.. I’m broken [heartbreak emoji].’

Lauren admitted she “will never get over the tragic loss of her daughter” and asked for time and space to grieve as she turned her attention to her older child.

She continued: “I’m back home from the hospital. Me and Charlie spent just as much time with our little girl Lorena and I haven’t said goodbye yet [heartbreak emojis].

“Can I ask photographers to respect our privacy now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funerals that I just need this time and with my little girl Larose she is my rock to get me through this otherwise I wouldn’t don’t survive…

“I will never get over this, but I will learn to live every day with Lorena in my heart, she will always be with me and one day I will be with her again…

‘Mine [angel emoji] Lorena I love you so much [heartbreak emoji](sic).’

Her partner Charles Drury paid tribute to his deceased newborn daughter shortly after.

Charles, who is raising 11-month-old daughter Larose with Lauren, wrote on his Instagram later in the day, “Your little heart will be forever beating in mine.”

Charles wrote: ‘Lorena Drury – 8/7/22.

‘Our beautiful girl so perfect in every way, 8/7/22 will always be your day. Your little heart will beat in mine forever, I’ll love you till the end of time.

‘You remind me so much of your big sister, you would have looked like a little twin, Larose will always know how beautiful and strong you were.

“I promise you I’ll take care of your mother and sister forever, just look over all of us and keep me strong, show me signs that you’re in heaven where you belong. I’m sorry it had to be this way, but I know we’ll be together again someday.”

“This isn’t something I thought I’d ever have to write, but I’m so proud to be your daddy. See you soon, girl, but sleep tight for now.”

If anything in this article has affected you, please contact the UK Child Bereavement Line on 0800 02 888 40 or The Lullaby Trust on 0808 8026868.