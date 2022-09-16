Lauren Goodger bravely returns to work as she shares glamorous selfie with ‘fresh lip filler’

Lauren Goodger bravely returned to work on Thursday after an incredibly difficult period in her life.

The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her birth while grieving her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean and was also reportedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. .

Lauren took to Instagram announcing that she had now found her ‘fire and drive’ as she shared a glamorous selfie with ‘fresh lip filler’ and adjusting to ‘normal life’.

Lauren looked sensational in the glowing snap as she donned a bold camisole and opted for a radiant full makeup palette.

In her story, she also shared her ‘lip top-up’ as she pouted her newly filled lips at the clinic.

She wrote: ‘Photographing my first day back to work today. After taking a break from my mind after all I’ve been through, I decided to find that fire and drive in me.’

Lauren continued: ‘Slowly and little by little Lauren is coming back, maybe I’ll never be the same again, but I’m adjusting to normal life and it feels good, thank you. makeup @makeupwithamanie.’

It comes as said that she is on the ‘hardest journey’ after the tragic loss of her newborn baby Lorena in July during birth due to complications.

The former TOWIE star revealed she can “feel Lorena with me” when she took to Instagram to share a sweet post.

The reality star said she believes the newborn is “watching and guiding” her as she shared a black and white photo holding her daughter’s feet.

She wrote: ‘I feel Lorena with me today. thank you for showing me the way and this is the hardest journey, but i know you are watching and guiding mama.’

Lorena was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck, and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after she was born.

While mourning the loss of her newborn baby, Lauren is said to have been assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral.

Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

She also went through a “horrific whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey in July.

Now, the reality star has admitted she ‘lost herself completely’ and wanted to get back to her pre-pregnancy self after falling pregnant with Lorena just eight weeks after giving birth to her first daughter Larose, 13 months.

In her Instagram story on Sunday she wrote: ‘I’ve been through a lot lately and still have my rough days or nights, I wake up crying etc.

“But I’m so strong and I have a little princess that I have to show you how to be nice, strong and an independent woman, etc.

“I’ve had 2 babies back to back and my body felt I hated I wasn’t me I completely lost myself.”

“I’ve lost some weight now (baby weight) and I just went back to the gym (today).”

So I started a new page @laurengoodgerbodyx. I am not a nutritionist I am not a PT everything I show is my own.

“Things I’ll show… my cooking, my training and my body and I’m not selling anything, it’s just for fun.”