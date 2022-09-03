Lauren Goodger admits she has ‘mixed feelings’ over enjoying first baby-free night out in two years

Lauren Goodger has admitted she has “mixed feelings” about leaving her daughter Larose as she embarks on her first baby-free night out in two years.

Lauren took to Instagram on Saturday and shared that she was afraid to go out without Larose, 14 months, telling her fans she “wouldn’t go if it wasn’t my best friend’s 30th.”

The former TOWIE star, 35, welcomed Larose in July last year and just eight weeks later found out she was expecting her second daughter with Charles Drury, with the baby sadly dying shortly after her birth.

Lauren “finds me again” in a horrific few months that saw the loss of her ex Jake Paul, the death of her second daughter, and the assault on Lorena’s funeral day.

While trying to return to some semblance of normalcy after her recent trials, Lauren shared a video of Larose crawling around the living room as she considered leaving the toddler with her mother Cheryl.

She wrote: ‘I have never been to a party or out and have left Larose before. But it’s time for me to socialize… [sic]

‘She is now over 1 year old and I am no longer pregnant after 2 years haha’.

Lauren shared her conflicting thoughts about going out and continued: ‘Nanny is babysitting so I can relax like she used to and I wouldn’t go if my best friends weren’t 30!!

“I have mixed feelings, but I know it’s healthy, it’s her bedtime in 5 hours lol, but I can’t wait to get home, I miss her already.”

Despite her initial misgivings, Lauren soon threw herself into her night out, sharing a glam photo of herself alongside the caption: ‘I’ve been waiting for this day to get my makeup right!!!!

‘I was a mess when I was pregnant, now my skin, body and glow are coming back! Makeup goes so much better.”

The TV personality also gave a glimpse of her outfit, wearing a taupe dress with a pink Chanel clutch.

Lauren went on to enjoy her evening, sharing some pouting clips of herself, writing, “Sorry for the story spam tonight, my first baby-free party in two years.”

Lauren tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her birth in July.

She was allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

She went through a “horrific whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey in July.

Lauren recently wrote a touching post following the tragic death of her newborn daughter.

She admitted she was “broken” after the tragedy and said she will one day write a book to help others who might be going through the same.

“I want to thank you all for the support, I am heartbroken,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram stories.

One day I will write my second book and tell my story to everyone I experienced when I was old. And hopefully it can be someone’s survival guide.’

Lauren released her first book, Secrets of an Essex Girl, in 2013.