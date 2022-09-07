Lauren Goodger admits she feels ‘so alone’ and ‘broken’ following the death of daughter Lorena

Lauren Goodger has revealed she is struggling with her grief after losing her daughter Lorena, admitting she is “broken.”

The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her July birth.

Lauren shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday, confessing that despite being surrounded by loved ones, she feels “so alone” and said her pain “isn’t getting any easier.”

Lorena was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck, and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after she was born.

In addition to the tragic loss of her second daughter, Lauren was allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

She also went through a “horrific whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey in July.

Lauren shared her difficulties coping in light of the recent tragic events, writing: “It has been the hardest week yet, so many feelings and thoughts and sadness. Don’t know where to go now. [heartbroken emoji]

‘Posting on my social media, being busy but inside I’m broken and it doesn’t get any easier, it gets harder.

“I feel like I’ve dealt with so much… no matter how many people are there for you, I’m so alone. Nothing will change what I’ve been through.’

Lauren concluded, “There must be a God and something good out of all this? Because so much more is and has happened and people I’ve lost. You couldn’t write it [sic].’

Last month, Lauren wrote a touching post about her grief, saying she plans to write a book about the tragedy someday to help others who may be going through the loss of a child.

“I want to thank you all for the support, I’m broken,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram stories at the time.

One day I will write my second book and tell my story to everyone I experienced when I was old. And hopefully it can be someone’s survival guide.’

Lauren released her first book, Secrets of an Essex Girl, in 2013.

In her post, Lauren said she is “strong” and actively gets up every day and does things to help deal with her grief.

“I’m strong and I don’t lie down, I get up again and I keep going and what I’ve found is that I’m doing all the things I couldn’t do during pregnancy,” she said.

Lauren said she remains “positive” and added that she has set herself some goals for next year.

“I have goals in this terrible time of pain. I’ve set goals and how different will life be next year this time,” she finished.

Lauren recently unveiled her touching tattoo in honor of Lorena, which was made with the ashes of her late daughter.

She said, “Every day I came through my list which is full of things to do for my babies, my home, my future, for my Larose and my angel baby.

“This was one on my list that I thought about every day and I’m so glad it’s done.”

Cremation tattoos are made with a mixture of regular tattoo ink and a small amount of cremation ash to make the tribute more meaningful.

The reality star filmed the wrist ink and revealed the tribute via Instagram – ‘For you my baby girl’ badge.

Amid her recent trials and tribulations, she recently thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of heartbreak.”

Lauren wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this terrible whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this horrible, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“I asked Lorena when I got her home the night before her funeral, ‘Please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you are always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.”

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.