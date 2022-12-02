Lauren Eliza, Mortician, shares the ‘deadly foods’ she will not feed her children

Funeral director’s mother reveals the ‘deadly’ food she will never feed her children: ‘No matter how much you look at them, they could still choke on it’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A funeral director mother shared the list of “dangerous” and “life-threatening” foods her children should not eat, including popcorn, nuts and whole grapes.

Lauren Elizafrom Florida, is a “scarred” undertaker who is terrified of making the same “deadly” mistakes many other parents do.

“My dad was a paramedic for over a decade and popcorn was on the list of things I couldn’t have as a kid,” she said in a statement. video

The undertaker revealed that children must be at least five years old before they can eat popcorn.

Scroll down for video

Lauren Eliza, from Florida, is a ‘scarred’ funeral director who is terrified of making the same ‘deadly’ mistakes with her children as many other parents

Lauren explained that the granules that get stuck in an adult’s teeth can also happen to small children.

‘TThe pieces are so light that they can easily get sucked back into your esophagus, potentially causing you to aspirate or choke on them.”

She said, “I know a lot of people say they supervise their kids when they eat popcorn, so it’s fine — but no matter how much you watch your kids, they can still choke on popcorn whether you’re there or not.” not.’

The undertaker also revealed that the scariest thing is that popcorn kernels are impossible to get out, especially in moments of panic

The undertaker also revealed that the scariest part is that popcorn kernels are impossible to get out, especially in moments of panic.

“It doesn’t matter if you remove all the kernels beforehand, because popcorn’s irregular shapes and super dry texture make it super easy to get stuck.”

But popcorn isn’t the only food Lauren’s kids aren’t allowed to eat.

“My kids don’t eat nuts or whole grapes for the same reason,” she revealed.

She pointed to a photo of a peanut lodged in a child’s throat as an explanation.

But popcorn isn’t the only food Lauren’s kids shouldn’t eat — nuts are also dangerous because they can get stuck in the throat so easily

“One of the saddest phone calls we’ve ever received involved a child with a peanut,” said the undertaker. “The parents put their child to bed not knowing there was a piece of peanut in their lip — and the child didn’t wake up the next morning.”

Lauren warned that accidents like this always happen when parents least expect them.

“Please don’t just assume it’s something that happens to other parents — many foods are extremely deadly for kids to eat.”

Lauren explained that the granules that get stuck in an adult’s teeth can also happen to small children – and the undertaker revealed that children must be at least five years old before they can eat popcorn

Food that is unsafe for children Nuts popcorn Seeds Dry grains String Beans Celery Potato chips Hard pretzels Whole cherry tomatoes Uncut grapes Raw carrots Raisins

Thousands engaged in Lauren’s video and thanked her for the advice. with many stories of their own.

“Popcorn is also dangerous for adults — my husband had a friend in college who choked to death on popcorn while eating lying down,” said one woman.

Another added, “I’m a registered nurse and my kids weren’t supposed to have popcorn until they were teenagers.”