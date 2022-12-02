Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. use Instagram to protest Balenciaga

<!–

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham took to Instagram on Thursday with a fiery post to protest Balenciaga.

The 41-year-old star of season 22 of The Bachelor and his wife Lauren, 31, burned down a few Balenciaga shows and shared it on social media.

Arie and Lauren, who have three children together, protested Balenciaga after the fashion house came under fire for a photo shoot for a holiday campaign in which children held teddy bears in BDSM gear.

The music video began with a pair of white Balenciaga sock shoes being pulled from a closet and set on fire with a blowtorch.

The shoes burned in a trash can as Lauren held up a peace sign and the charred shoes were later shown with “Bye Balenciaga” written on them.

The video was put on The Campfire Song by SpongeBob.

Balenciaga has been sued over its 2022 holiday ad campaign, which featured disturbing images of young children posing with Balenciaga’s Plush Toy Bag, which was designed to look like a colorful teddy bear but covered in black straps that resemble BDSM gear .

The children themselves did not appear to be in sexualized poses or clothing, but the photo set contained other disturbing details such as empty wine glasses and champagne flutes.

Balenciaga was also criticized for another ad campaign that showed paperwork about a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography.

The fashion house has since apologized for both ads and removed them from their social media.

Brittany Aldean, 37, also shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday in which she threw out bags full of Balenciaga gear.

The wife of country singer Jason Aldean, 45, declared it was “garbage day” when she threw out expensive Balenciaga handbags, sandals and a hoodie.

Arie and Lauren have been married since January 2019 and together have a three-year-old daughter Alessi and one-year-old twins Lux and Senna.

Lauren was the runner-up on Arie’s season of The Bachelor in 2018, but he brutally split with winner Becca Kufrin, 32, and ended their engagement to pursue Lauren.