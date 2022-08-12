Lauren Boebert’s House mic is CUT during attack on inflation bill

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on Friday had her microphone clipped to the floor of the house as she overturned the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

“You are sacrificing American families on the altar of climate change. You use the power of the federal government for armed robbery,” Boebert insisted.

The $370 billion bill is expected to pass by the House later Friday afternoon with only Democratic votes.

It includes a number of green energy and health care facilities and provides funding to bolster the Internal Revenue Service’s workforce.

The Colorado Republican argued that encouraging inflation data was proof the bill didn’t have to be passed.

‘Mr Chairman, isn’t it? Joe Biden himself said that inflation is 0 percent. So what the hell are we doing here? Why are we passing the so-called Inflation Reduction Act when it’s at 0 percent,” Boebert said.

“The Lord’s time has passed,” the chairman said, slamming a hammer and interrupting the Colorado congresswoman.

Boebert continued to plow through her speech.

And it does the exact opposite of what Americans need now. This is just another scam where the Democrats call one thing and say another. This makes the IRS – with armed agents – bigger than the Pentagon, the State Department, the FBI,” she continued, yelling at the hammer and yelling other members.

Her microphone was eventually cut off.

The Republicans then gave her an extra 30 seconds to finish.

“This bill is hiring 87,000 new IRS officers and they are armed and the job description tells them to carry a firearm and use deadly force if necessary,” she continued.

“Taxes too high is theft,” she said.

Republicans have highlighted the IRS vacancies for positions in the Criminal Investigation Division, which say officers should be comfortable carrying a firearm and using deadly force.

In a MarketWatch explanation of the IRS hiring practices, a spokesperson explained that this was the norm for the small number of law enforcement officers within the government agency.

“The job description is consistent with previous announcements from special agents for the same position and consistent with announcements from other federal law enforcement agencies,” a spokeswoman said.

She added that the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS is the sixth largest law enforcement agency in the federal government.

“You’re using the power of the federal government for armed robbery on the taxpayers,” Boebert continued.

“I can only understand why this has been rushed through the committee and laid on the ground…,” said Boebert, interrupted because she was out of time.

Boebert relented, with Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth.

“I will say in answer to the gentleman from Colorado. This is typical of what Republicans do. First, they’re making up numbers,” he said, disputing the figure from 87,000 GOP lawmakers. “That’s a totally made up number.”

Democrat Rep. John Yarmuth spoke right after Boebert, saying she was “making up numbers” and pointing out that she owned a gun-themed restaurant after complaining that IRS agents were armed

The number came from a 2021 Treasury Department estimate that the IRS would recruit 87,000 new employees over a number of years, including additional auditors, as well as employees to fill the places of those retiring.

The IRS has lost 50,000 employees in the past five years, according to The Associated Presswho called claims like Boebert’s misleading.

“And the idea that they’re armed,” Yarmuth continued. “I know Mrs. Boebert would like everyone to be armed like in her restaurant. But that’s not what IRS agents do.’

Yarmuth was referring to Boebert’s shuttered Colorado restaurant, Shooters Grill, located in aptly named Rifle, Colorado, where servers carried guns.

“So I’d like to beg my Republican colleagues to get rid of the scary tactics, stop making things up and debate the substance of this bill,” Yarmuth said, receiving applause from his Democratic colleagues.