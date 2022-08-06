Lauren Boebert will say GOP leaders have ‘disappointed her too many times’ in fiery CPAC speech

Freedom Caucus Rep. Lauren Boebert is expected to call the leadership of the Republican Party to the House today in a fiery CPAC speech on Saturday, demanding assertive conservative governance from a potential GOP majority.

Boebert will tell the party she is “too often disappointed” in a speech that suggests she may not be willing to support certain Republicans who will compete for leadership positions in the party, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. run if the GOP wins a majority in the November 2022 elections.

Boebert plans to tell the public that she and her “fellow combatants” in the House Freedom Caucus are “ready for battle” at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Fox news reports.

“I wish I could tell you that I had full confidence in the GOP leadership in both the House and Senate to dissolve the deep state and hold the Biden regime accountable,” she would say.

The list of priorities proposed by Boebert includes “end medical tyranny, secure the southern border, and fire Anthony Fauci.”

She will say that any Republican who opposes these points “will not have my support.” Not at their re-election and certainly not for speaker.’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in July. Boebert plans to fire Republican party leadership in her speech at CPAC, saying she will not support Republicans who disagree with her priorities

Rep. Kevin McCarthy R-Calif., who is expected to run as speaker if the GOP wins a majority in the midterm elections, appeared to be the main victim of Boebert’s anger, as he will likely be forced to cooperate with the Liberal President Joe Biden

“The Freedom Caucus fired John Boehner, Paul Ryan ran and we won’t tolerate another GOP speaker who works more with Democrats than Republicans.”

Former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, said Boebert and the Freedom Caucus can be compared to AOC and The Squad in the way they make it harder for the party to run smoothly.

“What Nancy Pelosi and other sensible Democrats—the ones who have been around long enough to know how things work—have to do with AOC and her team reminds me a lot of what I had to deal with during my days as president. from the far-right cooks of the Tea Party or the Freedom Caucus or whatever they called themselves,” Boehner wrote in his book “On the House,” published in 2021.

"The Freedom Caucus fired John Boehner (pictured), Paul Ryan ran, and we won't tolerate another GOP speaker who works with Democrats more than Republicans," Boebert was supposed to say in her CPAC speech.

House Republicans must stop funding tyranny. I will not vote to fund a government that mandates the COVID vaccine while allowing our country to be invaded by millions of unvaccinated aliens,” Boebert’s speech will say.

“End the vax mandate for our hospital and service workers, build the wall or I vote to shut down Biden’s bureaucrats.”

Boebert’s aggressive speech comes as many expect Republicans to regain control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections in November.

Boebert went on to say that “my Freedom Caucus allies are a no, and I’m a hell no” regarding “any law that funds tyranny while our country is invaded.”

A Republican majority of the House is expected to block the policies proposed by Democratic President Joe Biden and may decide to investigate the administration with a newly acquired subpoena power.

But Boebert’s speech also indicates that there are rifts within the GOP that could widen if Republican leaders are forced to work with the Liberal president on bills to pass, such as raising the debt cap and financing the government.

Boebert will deliver her speech in a star-studded lineup for CPAC, and other speakers include Kimberley Guilfoyle and former President Donald Trump.

