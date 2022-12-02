Lauren Boebert will have a RECOUNT in Lauren Boebert’s race – even though Democrat conceded the Republican firebrand

<!–

The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount of Republican Lauren Boebert’s run, even as the Democratic nominee has admitted defeat.

The controversial Republican hardliner leads Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes.

That’s less than the 0.5 percentage point margin required by Colorado law, which automatically triggers a recount.

And it reflects something of a shake-up in a race that should have been a foregone conclusion after the redistricting made Boebert’s district more Republican.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold made the announcement more than three weeks after voting ended in Colorado’s third congressional district.

“I am ordering a mandatory recount of the CD-3 race as required by Colorado law,” she posted on Twitter.

“All counties within CD-3 have been notified to begin preparations to proceed with the recount, which is due to be completed by Tuesday, December 13, 2022, as required by law.”

Republican Representative Laurent Boebert has a lead of just 550 votes over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, a former city councilman, out of more than 327,000 votes cast

The margin is less than 0.05 percent of the votes cast, leading to a recount. The Colorado Secretary of State announced that on Wednesday evening, three weeks after the polls closed

Boebert’s lead would have to be 880 votes to avoid the recount.

The Associated Press has stated that the race is too close to call.

But that didn’t stop Boebert from declaring victory a week after the polls closed, and Frisch, a former city councilman, relented.

He has said he doesn’t believe a recount will change the result, reiterating that sentiment Thursday.

“While I fully support the recount process, based on the history of the Colorado recounts, I could not, in good faith, harbor false hopes that there is a good chance that the recount will change the outcome of this election,” he said.

Boebert claimed victory on November 17, more than two weeks after voting ended

The Democrat was under pressure to withdraw from the race altogether, so a recount was not necessary, but that is not possible under Colorado law.

He said his concession remains sincere and has no legal implications for the recount.

“If by a small chance there is a big enough swing of the vote to put us in the lead after the recount, we would be declared the winner and sworn into Congress on January 3,” he said.

“But the reality is we don’t expect the results of this election to change with the recount.”

Boebert declared victory on November 17, saying a recount would make no difference.

“In January you can be sure of two things: I will be sworn in for my second term as your congressman and the Republicans will finally be able to turn Pelosi’s house back into the people’s house,” she said at the time.

The 35-year-old congresswoman from Colorado entered the House in 2021 and quickly became one of the most high-profile, catapulted into the limelight for her cheerleading for Trump, love of guns and previously sharing QAnon conspiracy theories.

She became known for her inflammatory statements – including suggesting that Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim and wears a hijab, is a terrorist.

However, her close election was seen as part of a trend in which candidates with close ties to Trump underperformed.

Although the Republicans won a majority in the House, an expected “red wave” never materialized and the Democrats held the House. They could even increase their hold on the upper room if they win a runoff in Georgia next week.