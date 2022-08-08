Lauren Boebert claims banning assault weapons will lead to Americans eating dogs like in Venezuela

Freedom Caucus Rep. Lauren Boebert claims that banning assault weapons in the United States will cause Americans to eat dogs, as in Venezuela, where she says “they eat the dogs because they don’t have firearms.”

Boebert made the comments during a conversation with newsmax’s Sebastian Gorka on Monday as she discussed her views on the importance of guns in America.

Boebert told Gorka that people in Venezuela have started eating dogs because they don’t have firearms. She drove home to the point that the same thing would happen in America if the civilians were gunned down.

Her comments come on the Newsmax show after the House passed an assault weapons ban by a narrow margin of 217-213 the week before.

Lauren Boebert claims that banning assault weapons will lead to people eating dogs. “Here in America we have gourmet treats for puppies. We have these great groomers for dogs. In Venezuela. They eat the dogs, and it started because they don’t have firearms.” pic.twitter.com/SOFGujhhLf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticianSarah) August 1, 2022

The clip of Boebert, a far-right Republican, has been viewed more than 1 million times.

“When the bourgeoisie in America is disarmed, we are no longer citizens, we are subjects,” Boebert said in the video.

“You know here in America we have gourmet treats for puppies, we have great groomers for dogs.

“Well, in Venezuela they eat the dogs and it started because they don’t have firearms.

“They have no way of protecting themselves, of defending themselves against a tyrannical government.”

Colorado Democratic nominee Adam Frisch tweeted: “The reasoning here is definitely a stretch. If Lauren Boebert agrees to have more debates with me, I’ll ask her to elaborate’

Atlantic journalist Christopher Orr also tweeted in response to Boebert’s comments

Boebert has received a lot of criticism on social media in response to the comments.

Colorado’s 3rd District Democratic nominee Adam Frisch tweeted: “The reasoning here is definitely a stretch. If Lauren Boebert agrees to have more debates with me, I’ll ask her to elaborate.’

A journalist from the Atlantic journalist Christopher Orr wrote: Lauren Boebert has mastered GOP talk: string together completely random things that her supporters will hate, eating dogs! Limit weapons! Venezuela! and hope they don’t notice that even if those random things weren’t false, there wouldn’t be any external connection between them.”

During Boebert’s Newsmax interview Monday, she also talked about her confrontation with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in September 2019 before taking office.

Rep. Lauren Boebert at the ‘Frontier Freedom’ 2021 Western Conservative Summit

O’Rourke had announced his firearms confiscation proposal over taking AR-15s from civilians, and Boebert had strong words for him.

Boebert, who at the time owned a restaurant where staff carry firearms, spoke from the crowd with a holstered pistol by her side.

“I have four kids, I’m 6’8, 100lbs, can’t really defend myself with a fist.”

“I want to know how you’re going to arrange that, because a criminal passing by… [definition] breaking the law, so all you’re going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens like me,” she told O’Rourke.

Boebert, a first-term arsonist, saw her GOP-leaning 3rd congressional district in western Colorado become even more Republican after realignment.

She had little problem with moderate state representative Don Coram, a farmer and hemp farmer, who disapproved of what he calls Boebert’s extremism.

Boebert trumpeted her Second Amendment feats and opposed COVID-19 restrictions that closed her “Shooters” restaurant for a short time.

Boebert opened Shooter’s Grill in 2013 on the premise that it was a place where customers are not only welcome, but are actively encouraged to bring their guns.

That sentiment is reflected in the decor on every wall that has guns mounted and pro-gun posters and messages plastered over.

Meanwhile, servers bring diners their burgers and fries with a side order of conspicuous firearms in holsters.

Boebert made headlines in May when she opposed calls for tougher gun restrictions in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting that massacred 19 children along with two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School.

She believed the shooting was evidence of the need to arm teachers in classrooms and insisted there was “no need to take weapons from law-abiding citizens.”

She reasoned, “When 911 happened we didn’t ban aircraft, we secured the cockpit.”

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, legally purchased two AR-style rifles just days before committing the atrocity and shortly after his 18th birthday.

Boebert has since redoubled her call to arm teachers and turn schools into “impenetrable” fortresses.

Days after speaking out, Boebert took the stage at a pre-primary rally in Casper, Wyoming, where she lent her support to Harriet Hageman challenging Representative Liz Cheney for the Republican nomination.

Lauren Boebert opened Shooters Grill in 2013 with her husband Jason in the small town of Rifle, Colorado, the only city in the United States they believe was named after a gun.