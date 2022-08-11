Lauren Ambrose Joins Season Two of Yellowjackets as Adult Version of Vanessa ‘Van’ Palmer

Lauren Ambrose is set to be a series regular on the upcoming season two of the Showtime hit series Yellowjackets.

The 44-year-old actress will take on the role of the adult version of Vanessa “Van” Palmer, whose teenage counterpart is currently played by Liv Hewson. The network also confirmed on Thursday that Hewson, 26, has been upgraded to a series regular.

Ambrose is coming to the series after her successful run in HBO drama Six Feet Under, where she played for five seasons and earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

She also recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series Servant on Apple TV+.

In the meantime, Yellowjackets returns for a second season a little later than fans had originally hoped.

The star-studded series — which follows a high school girl soccer team after surviving a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness — is likely to premiere in early 2023.

Showrunners and co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said: TheWrap that production will begin at the end of August, explaining, “It’s a highly serialized story and we wanted to make sure we weren’t rushing it and we got it right.” And so this was the earliest we could achieve that.’

“No one wanted to get back in the air as quickly as we did,” they added.

‘We’re looking at the first quarter of 2023,” Lyle said of the expected air date for the show – which will include Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis – adding: “We are really straight from finishing Season 1 to Season 2.’

“I think we’ll finish filming around February and air soon after.”

Meanwhile, Nickerson explained how the show’s success made them want to take the time for the second season.

“One thing about the show doing really well that I might not have expected was how much responsibility Ashley and I and Jonathan and the whole team feel to deserve the level of affection the audience shows,” he said.

“The idea of ​​delivering something that wasn’t as good as the first season was just too heavy. So I said, “I think we should take a little more time on this and make sure it’s really good.”

Nickerson also explained that making sure all the details of the series – which takes place in two different timelines – is “a very slow process.”

The first season — which received seven Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Leading Actress (Melanie Lynskey), and Best Supporting Actress (Christina Ricci) — premiered in November 2021.

Yellowjackets follows a team of New Jersey high school soccer players as they travel for a 1996 national tournament in Seattle.

After their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, those who survive must find ways to stay alive while battling the elements. The show goes back and forth between the survivors’ past and present.

In addition to Lynskey, Ricci and Lewis, there are also Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty and more.