Laura Woods announces her pregnancy with Love Island boyfriend Adam Collard as she shares news on social media

Laura Woods has announced that she is expecting her first child with her Love Island boyfriend Adam Collard.

The ITV and TNT Sports presenter, 37, took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of her French bulldog and a sonogram with the caption: “Hello baby.”

Woods and Collard first went public with their relationship in October 2023, and appear to have spent a lot of time together, with the former returning home from Euro 2024 last month to briefly reunite with him.

Collard, who starred on Love Island in 2018 and 2022, also appeared on Celebs Go Dating last year but met Woods through Instagram.

Since going public, the couple has not been shy about hinting at their romance, both posting photos of each other on Instagram.

The couple went on a luxury holiday to Mexico in March, after going skiing in the French Alps with a group of friends in February.

The snaps came after Collard revealed his intention to “get married and have kids” with the TNT sports presenter.

He explained: ‘I’m protective, whether it’s Laura, my family, my friends.

I want to get married and have children. I’ve always wondered what kind of person I’ll be. How can I protect my children?

‘Obviously I’ve never had a child, but I don’t think I’ll post it all over social media. I want them to have a fair fight and a chance to not be judged right away.

“As long as my inner circle knows exactly who I am, I don’t care. I think you have to take everything with a grain of salt.”

Woods played a crucial role in ITV Sport’s coverage of the European Championship

After playing a key role in ITV’s coverage of Euro 2024, Woods will be part of the Discovery+ team covering the Paris Olympics.

He will present Bonsoir Paris, the channel’s daily live programme starting at 9pm, where he will review all the key talking points and stories of the day.

Woods will also host coverage of the Opening Ceremony alongside Craig Doyle live from Paris on July 26, with Iwan Thomas and other guests joining them throughout.