Laura Whitmore will be replaced by Helen Skelton on BBC Radio 5 Live

Laura Whitmore’s BBC Radio 5 replacement has been revealed as Helen Skelton.

It was recently confirmed that the Love Island presenter, 37, would not be returning to her Sunday show after the current season of the ITV show ends in August.

The BBC Radio 5 Live Twitter account posted that Countryfile star Helen, 39, would be taking over Laura’s slot next month.

New appearance: Laura Whitmore’s BBC Radio 5 replacement has been revealed as Helen Skelton

They wrote: ‘We have exciting news… @HelenSkelton will present a new Sunday morning program on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The new show, from 10 a.m. to noon, kicks off on August 14. Welcome Helen.

Laura’s self-titled show has been running for four years, and according to The Sun, she wants to do everything she can to become a TV household name after the fame it has given her.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Heidi Dawson told MailOnline: “Laura has made the difficult decision to leave after a brilliant four years.

Departure: It was recently confirmed that the Love Island presenter, 37, would not be returning to her Sunday show after the current season of the ITV show ends in August

Announcement: BBC Radio 5 Live’s Twitter account posted that Countryfile star Helen, 39, would be taking over Laura’s slot next month

“We would like to thank her for the energy, insight and humor she has brought to this program and we look forward to working with her again in the near future.”

A TV insider also told The Sun: “Love Island has given her massive exposure and a healthy pay package, and she’s now going to make the most of that.

Laura has already hinted that she has other projects in the pipeline and that she cannot find the time to continue with all of her roles.

Exciting: The presenter wants to do everything she can to become a household name after the exposure Love Island has given her (show host photo)

“So something had to go, and it’s sad for listeners that this is what has been thrown overboard as she continues to climb.”

The Irish star, who is married to and has a daughter with Love Island storyteller Iain Stirling, launched her weekly program in 2018.

She started fronting the popular dating show in 2020, followed by a contract from Nintendo to star in one of their adverts and a starring role in ITV2’s now-cancelled Celebrity Juice.