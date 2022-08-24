Laura Whitmore shares details about her ‘edgy’ new job

Laura Whitmore has shared the details of her new role just days after she quit her job as a Love Island host after three series.

The TV host, 37, will host an edgy new docu-series called Laura Whitmore Investigates, in which she talked about how she will “return to her journalistic roots.”

Laura’s new project will “dive into difficult worlds,” a far cry from the idealistic and glossy scenes viewers are used to watching on Love Island.

The research series consists of three parts and will apparently have Laura explore dangerous worlds where ‘sex and power collide’.

About her new venture, Laura said: “It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films.”

“To get back to my journalistic roots, I hope we can shed light on some really important topics and issues and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life topics,” Laura told her followers.

Jo Clinton-Davis, the factual controller for ITV, said: “We are excited about the opportunity ITVX presents us and our assignment aims to broaden the palette of factual data in very different and surprising ways.

‘Documentary box-sets with directorial ambition, on a wide range of topics, guide our developing slate; alongside series of new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are pleased to announce.”

Maya Jama and Vick Hope are the two frontrunners to take over the job of Laura’s Love Island presenter, a report says.

According to The sunpresenter Maya, 28, and TV and radio star Vick, 32, are reportedly being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.

Irish TV star Laura revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years on Monday — partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice.

A TV source told Maya and Vick’s publication: “They’re seen as two glamorous, fun characters who would also add a slightly cooler edge to the format.

‘Over the past three years they have both seen their careers continue to improve, and they have the high profile to match that of the popular ITV show.

“It’s going to be a close call on who the ITV bosses will ultimately choose.”

Maya has presentation experience on shows such as Walk the Line and Soccer Aid, while Vick has directed spin-off shows for The X Factor, The Voice and I’m A Celebrity.

Laura may not have announced she would be stepping down as Love Island host until Monday night, but fans are already speculating about who will take over.

Fans of the show have thrown other big names of British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily Atack and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya a runaway fan favorite.

“So Laura Whitmore is saying goodbye to #LoveIsland – can someone clear @MayaJama’s diary for the winter and summer,” one said.

Another wrote: ‘Maya Jama should host Love Island. She was in line for who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter of #loveisland started.”

A third suggested: ‘Petition for @MayaJama to become the new host of the love island #loveisland.’

Another fan contender is Emily Atack, who stars in Celebrity Juice alongside Laura.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

The TV presenter’s performance on the dating show ITV2 received mixed reviews this season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “encouraging slut shaming” in a segment that led to 427 Ofcom complaints.

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as host of the show for Love Island’s upcoming winter series in early 2023.

Laura – who shares daughter Stevie Ré with Love Island narrator husband Iain Stirling – took over as Love Island presenter for the 2020 winter series in South Africa.

She has since hosted series seven and eight of the ITV2 dating show, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned winners earlier this month in the latest series.

The presenter previously presented I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! for five series starting in 2011, while she was also a Eurovision commentator in 2014.

Laura also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, but was the fifth celebrity to be voted out.

The model is making a career change as she makes her West End debut as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story in September.

Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill and Giovanna Fletcher previously starred in the popular theater production, which will see Laura co-star with Felix Scott, Tamsin Carroll and Matt Willis.