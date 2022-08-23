Laura Whitmore seen for the first time since announcing she has left Love Island

She announced Monday that she’s quit her job as ITV2’s Love Island presenter with an Instagram post, blaming her in part on the show’s format.

And Laura Whitmore, 37, was seen smiling Tuesday morning as she was pictured for the first time since announcing the news.

Laura will star as Jenny in the theater show 2:22 A Ghost Story next month and was holding a script in her hand as she arrived at rehearsals.

Laura STOPMore!

New career step! Laura will play as Jenny in theater show 2:22 A Ghost Story next month

She was dressed casually, wearing a cozy-looking sweater and black slacks with sneakers, and wore her hair in trouble-free bangs.

She carried a coffee cup in hand and hid her eyes behind designer sunglasses as she prepared for her next career move.

The outing comes after fans have already begun to speculate about who will take over from Laura on Love Island.

After three series, the Irish TV star confirmed that she was walking away from the hugely popular ITV2 show which she took over as presenter from her late friend Caroline Flack.

Learning her rules:

Everyone guessed it:

And fans have thrown big names from British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily Atack and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya Jama a runaway fan favorite.

“So Laura Whitmore is saying goodbye to #LoveIsland – can someone clear @MayaJama’s diary for the winter and summer,” one said.

Another wrote: ‘Maya Jama should host Love Island. She was in line for who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter of #loveisland started.”

A third suggested: ‘Petition for @MayaJama to become the new host of the love island #loveisland.’

Another fan contender is Emily Atack, who stars in Celebrity Juice alongside Laura.

Another runner for the coveted title was AJ Odudu when a fan tweeted, “Also add @AJOdudu as an option to thank #LoveIsland. I can already imagine her stepping into the villa, ready to unleash the DRAMA.’

Host: Irish presenter Laura, 37, joined Love Island in 2020 and hosted the hugely popular reality TV show for three series

An AJ fan pointed out that the presenter has experience hosting live reality TV shows when she hosted the Married At First Sight UK spin-off last year.

Laura joined Love Island in 2020 and has hosted the hugely popular reality TV show and spin-off program Aftersun for three series.

Laura – who is the mother of a 16-month-old daughter with Love Island voice-over star Iain Sterling – took to her Instagram on Monday to confirm she was leaving, saying she’s been flying back and forth from the villa “very much.” found it difficult.”

The TV presenter’s performance on the dating show ITV2 received mixed reviews this season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “encouraging slut shaming” in a segment that led to 427 Ofcom complaints.

Love Island’s summer series is set in Mallorca, while the winter series is shot in South Africa.

Laura replaced Caroline Flack as Love Island presenter when she stepped down in December 2019. Caroline tragically took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

Departure: But on Monday, Laura took to her Instagram to confirm she would be leaving the show and said she found the flying back and forth from the villa 'very difficult'

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series. I hope I made you proud, Caroline.’

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Tribute: Laura said she only planned to fill in for former presenter Caroline Flack – who committed suicide in February 2020 – for one series, and said she hoped she made her late boyfriend 'proud'

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as host of the show for Love Island’s upcoming winter series in early 2023.

Following Laura’s Instagram announcement, her celebrity friends and former Love Island stars were quick to take over the comments to heap her praises.

Former contestant Faye Winter said, ‘She would be really proud! You’ve done an incredible job.’

And Love Islander Demi Jones added: ‘You were incredible! We will miss you.’

As Vicky Pattison gushed, ‘You did a great job mate!! You will be missed.’

Her departure from the show comes after Laura opened up about the “exhausting” and “heavy” aspects of hosting Love Island, according to the mirror.

She told the Distraction Pieces podcast, “With things with Love Island, sometimes it’s just a bit exhausting because some things are just mental.

‘As a host, this doesn’t take much time compared to my other work. It’s over eight weeks.

“The host only comes three or four times, it always has, but it gets the most attention. It’s a bit tiring and it’s tough.’

Laura – who shares daughter Stevie Ré with Love Island narrator husband Iain Stirling – took over as Love Island presenter for the 2020 winter series in South Africa.

She has since hosted series seven and eight of the ITV2 dating show, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned winners earlier this month in the latest series.

The presenter previously presented I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! for five series starting in 2011, while she was also a Eurovision commentator in 2014.

Laura also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, but was the fifth celebrity to be voted out.

The model is making a career change as she makes her West End debut as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story in September.

Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill and Giovanna Fletcher previously starred in the popular theater production, which will see Laura co-star with Felix Scott, Tamsin Carroll and Matt Willis.