Laura Whitmore QUITS Love Island after two years hosting the dating show

Laura Whitmore has announced that she is leaving Love Island and will not be returning to host the next series of the ITV2 dating show.

The Irish presenter, 37,

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

An ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Laura recently announced that she will be making her West End debut in September as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The popular theater production stars Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill and Giovanna Fletcher.