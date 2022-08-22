WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Laura Whitmore QUITS Love Island after two years hosting the dating show

Entertainment
By Merry

Related Posts

Love Island’s Coco Lodge sizzles…

Merry

Damian Lewis puts on a cosy display with…

Merry

Gemma Collins ‘shuts down her own…

Merry

‘I wish it was still possible’: Laura Whitmore LEAVES Love Island after two years as host of the dating show

By Kate Dennett for Mailonline

Published: 20:08, 22 August 2022 | Updated: 20:12, August 22, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Laura Whitmore has announced that she is leaving Love Island and will not be returning to host the next series of the ITV2 dating show.

The Irish presenter, 37,

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

An ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Laura recently announced that she will be making her West End debut in September as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The popular theater production stars Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill and Giovanna Fletcher.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Luann de Lesseps flaunts her toned…

Merry

Knives Out 2 FIRST LOOK: Daniel Craig is…

Merry

Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her…

Merry
1 of 3,276

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More