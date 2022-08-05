Laura Whitmore nails a summery look as she attends a star-studded summer bash
Laura Whitmore nailed a summer chic look on Friday as she attended Gentleman’s Journal summer lunch at Blenheim Palace.
The Love Island host, 37, donned a baby pink mini dress for the daytime occasion, which featured a scoop neck, pattern detail and skater fit.
She teamed the long-sleeved number with a pair of cream heeled boots, showing off her slim physique in the number.
The presenter added a beige handbag over her shoulder, accessorising with a stack of gold and silver rings – alongside a chunky heart and letter L necklace.
Laura’s blonde tresses were pulled away from her face in a low ponytail, as two chunky sections were left down to frame her face.
She opted for a pink lip and pretty palette of makeup, adding a unique pair of circular framed sunglasses to the pastel ensemble.
Laura, who attended the luncheon last year too, posed alongside model Robert Konjic and dancer Eric Underwood – who were among the exclusive guest-list.
Ed Westwick also made a dapper appearance with his girlfriend Amy Jackson, as the paired beamed for snaps arm-in-arm.
The Gossip Girl actor sported a taupe two-piece suit, which he layered over a fitted white shirt – adding a dainty silver chain around his neck.
While his actress girlfriend looked ultra chic in an oversized red suit, consisting of a low cut blazer and culotte shorts.
Amy added a statement A necklace to the gorgeous look, opting for cream kitten heels with an open toe.
Her brunette locks sat in a straight style as she added a cream sunhat on top, while opting for a dewy makeup look.
Model behaviour: The pair posed alongside fellow models Mathias Le Fevre (left) and Richard Biedul (centre left)
The star-studded event saw the selected attendees enjoy a lunch of sharing platters, sides, salads and desserts.
It followed on from shopping trip to Bicester Village, with the group heading on to party at Wilderness Festival this evening – where they will enjoy acts such as Underworld, Jungle and Years & Years.
Love Island star Brett Staniland also put on a typically stylish display for the afternoon, attending with his twin brother Scott.
Day out: Beaming for snaps with Naa-Okailey Adamafio and Che Lingo, the trio enjoyed a tipple
In the zone: Proudlock appeared deep in conversation with guests as he enjoyed the day
While Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock put on a colourful display ina. pair of orange corduroy trousers and a light blue shirt.
The former reality star added a New York Yankees cap and beaded jewellery to his look.
The pair went for complementing ensembles, as Brett opted for a dusty blue trouser and jacket co-ord, layered over a white T-shirt.
While his twin sported a similar jacket in beige, teamed with chocolate brown trousers – as the pair posed alongside fellow models Mathias Le Fevre and Richard Biedul.
For the gram? Jemima appeared in high spirits as she took some snaps of the day
Group pic: While she also flashed a smile while posing with Ed and Amy
Guests: (L to R) Kele Le Roc, Keven Bonsu and Keven Bonsu
Chilling out: Max Hurd, Jack Guinness, Greg Milne, Michael Hennegan, Jack Brett Anderson and Eric Underwood are relaxed in the sunshine
Handsome: James posed for a snap alongside pianist Cyrill Ibrahim (right)