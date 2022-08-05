WhatsNew2Day
Laura Whitmore nails a summery look as she attends a star-studded summer bash

Entertainment
By Merry

Laura Whitmore nailed a summer chic look on Friday as she attended Gentleman’s Journal summer lunch at Blenheim Palace.

The Love Island host, 37, donned a baby pink mini dress for the daytime occasion, which featured a scoop neck, pattern detail and skater fit.

She teamed the long-sleeved number with a pair of cream heeled boots, showing off her slim physique in the number.

Chic: Laura Whitmore, 37,  nailed a summery look on Friday as she sported a baby pink mini dress while attending Gentleman's Journal summer lunch at Blenheim Palace

Chic: Laura Whitmore, 37,  nailed a summery look on Friday as she sported a baby pink mini dress while attending Gentleman’s Journal summer lunch at Blenheim Palace

The presenter added a beige handbag over her shoulder, accessorising with a stack of gold and silver rings – alongside a chunky heart and letter L necklace.

Laura’s blonde tresses were pulled away from her face in a low ponytail, as two chunky sections were left down to frame her face.

She opted for a pink lip and pretty palette of makeup, adding a unique pair of circular framed sunglasses to the pastel ensemble. 

Stunner: Her dress featured a scoop neck, pattern detail and skater fit, as she teamed the long-sleeved number with a pair of cream heeled boots, showing off her slim physique in the number

Stunner: Her dress featured a scoop neck, pattern detail and skater fit, as she teamed the long-sleeved number with a pair of cream heeled boots, showing off her slim physique in the number

Guest list: Laura's blonde tresses were pulled away from her face in a low ponytail, as two chunky sections were left down to frame her face (L-R) Robert Konjic, Laura Whitmore and Eric Underwood

Guest list: Laura’s blonde tresses were pulled away from her face in a low ponytail, as two chunky sections were left down to frame her face (L-R) Robert Konjic, Laura Whitmore and Eric Underwood

Laura, who attended the luncheon last year too, posed alongside model Robert Konjic and dancer Eric Underwood – who were among the exclusive guest-list.

Ed Westwick also made a dapper appearance with his girlfriend Amy Jackson, as the paired beamed for snaps arm-in-arm.

The Gossip Girl actor sported a taupe two-piece suit, which he layered over a fitted white shirt – adding a dainty silver chain around his neck.

Pals: The presenter, who attended the luncheon last year too, posed alongside model Robert Konjic  and dancer Eric Underwood as they enjoyed a drink

Pals: The presenter, who attended the luncheon last year too, posed alongside model Robert Konjic  and dancer Eric Underwood as they enjoyed a drink 

New couple: Ed Westwick also made a dapper appearance with his girlfriend Amy Jackson, as the paired beamed for snaps arm-in-arm

New couple: Ed Westwick also made a dapper appearance with his girlfriend Amy Jackson, as the paired beamed for snaps arm-in-arm

Suave: The Gossip Girl actor sported a taupe two-piece suit, which he layered over a fitted white shirt - adding a dainty silver chain around his neck

Lady in red: While his actress girlfriend looked ultra chic in an oversized red suit, consisting of a low cut blazer and culotte shorts

Suave: The Gossip Girl actor sported a taupe two-piece suit, which he layered over a fitted white shirt – adding a dainty silver chain around his neck

While his actress girlfriend looked ultra chic in an oversized red suit, consisting of a low cut blazer and culotte shorts.

Amy added a statement A necklace to the gorgeous look, opting for cream kitten heels with an open toe.

Her brunette locks sat in a straight style as she added a cream sunhat on top, while opting for a dewy makeup look.

(L to R) David Tollemache, Jemima Cadbury, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

(L to R) David Tollemache, Jemima Cadbury, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick 

Smiles: Ed posed alongside Gentleman's Journal founder Harry Jarman and David Tollemache (L-R) David Tollemache, Ed Westwick and Harry Jarman

Smiles: Ed posed alongside Gentleman’s Journal founder Harry Jarman and David Tollemache (L-R) David Tollemache, Ed Westwick and Harry Jarman

Twinning: Love Island star Brett Staniland also put on a typically stylish display for the afternoon, attending with his twin brother Scott

Twinning: Love Island star Brett Staniland also put on a typically stylish display for the afternoon, attending with his twin brother Scott

Stylish: The pair went for complementing ensembles, as Brett (left) opted for a dusty blue trouser and jacket co-ord, layered over a white T-shirt

Contrast: While his twin sported a similar jacket in beige, teamed with chocolate brown trouser

Stylish: The pair went for complementing ensembles, as Brett (left) opted for a dusty blue trouser and jacket co-ord, layered over a white T-shirt

Model behaviour: The pair posed alongside fellow models Mathias Le Fevre (left) and Richard Biedul (centre left)

Model behaviour: The pair posed alongside fellow models Mathias Le Fevre (left) and Richard Biedul (centre left)

(L to R) Mathias Le Fevre, Richard Biedul, Brett Staniland and Scott Staniland

(L to R) Mathias Le Fevre, Richard Biedul, Brett Staniland and Scott Staniland

The star-studded event saw the selected attendees enjoy a lunch of sharing platters, sides, salads and desserts.

It followed on from shopping trip to Bicester Village, with the group heading on to party at Wilderness Festival this evening – where they will enjoy acts such as Underworld, Jungle and Years & Years.

Love Island star Brett Staniland also put on a typically stylish display for the afternoon, attending with his twin brother Scott.

Pop of colour: Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock put on a colourful display ina. pair of orange corduroy trousers and a light blue shirt

Pop of colour: Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock put on a colourful display ina. pair of orange corduroy trousers and a light blue shirt

Accessories: The former reality star added a New York Yankees cap and beaded jewellery to his look

Accessories: The former reality star added a New York Yankees cap and beaded jewellery to his look

Day out: Beaming for snaps with Naa-Okailey Adamafio and Che Lingo, the trio enjoyed a tipple

Day out: Beaming for snaps with Naa-Okailey Adamafio and Che Lingo, the trio enjoyed a tipple

(L to R) Oliver Proudlock, Naa-Okailey Adamafio and Che Lingo

(L to R) Oliver Proudlock, Naa-Okailey Adamafio and Che Lingo

In the zone: Proudlock appeared deep in conversation with guests as he enjoyed the day

In the zone: Proudlock appeared deep in conversation with guests as he enjoyed the day

Summer look: Confectionary heiress Jemima Cadbury looked gorgeous in a white linen maxi dress, which featured a puff sleeve and square neck

Summer look: Confectionary heiress Jemima Cadbury looked gorgeous in a white linen maxi dress, which featured a puff sleeve and square neck

Neutrals: She added a rope handbag, as her blonde tresses were left to fall freely

Neutrals: She added a rope handbag, as her blonde tresses were left to fall freely

While Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock put on a colourful display ina. pair of orange corduroy trousers and a light blue shirt.

The former reality star added a New York Yankees cap and beaded jewellery to his look. 

The pair went for complementing ensembles, as Brett opted for a dusty blue trouser and jacket co-ord, layered over a white T-shirt.

While his twin sported a similar jacket in beige, teamed with chocolate brown trousers – as the pair posed alongside fellow models Mathias Le Fevre and Richard Biedul.

Couples day out: She attended alongside husband David, as the pair beamed for snaps while donning dark sunglasses

Couples day out: She attended alongside husband David, as the pair beamed for snaps while donning dark sunglasses

Casual: David went for a pair of tan chinos and a blue denim shirt

Casual: David went for a pair of tan chinos and a blue denim shirt

For the gram? Jemima appeared in high spirits as she took some snaps of the day

For the gram? Jemima appeared in high spirits as she took some snaps of the day

Group pic: While she also flashed a smile while posing with Ed and Amy

Group pic: While she also flashed a smile while posing with Ed and Amy

Sweet: Mathias Le Fevre and singer Ciinderella Balthazar also put on a stylish display

Sweet: Mathias Le Fevre and singer Ciinderella Balthazar also put on a stylish display

Looking good: Model Mathias looked stylish in linen trousers and a pastel blue shirt

Looking good: Model Mathias looked stylish in linen trousers and a pastel blue shirt

Boho: Belgian singer Ciinderella went for a boho look with a burgundy patterned maxi dress

Boho: Belgian singer Ciinderella went for a boho look with a burgundy patterned maxi dress

Showing some skin: While actor Jack Brett Anderson went bold with a chest-baring mesh black shirt

Ensemble: He paired it with distressed white jeans and chunky boots

Showing some skin: While actor Jack Brett Anderson went bold with a chest-baring mesh black shirt

Nailed it: Musician Che Lingo went for a royal blue towelling short co-ord as he posed with Naa-Okailey Adamafio

Nailed it: Musician Che Lingo went for a royal blue towelling short co-ord as he posed with Naa-Okailey Adamafio

Style: He added a matching baseball cap and white shirt underneath

Style: He added a matching baseball cap and white shirt underneath

Wow! Naa-Okailey stunned in a lemon maxi dress with a strapless neckline and ruched design

Wow! Naa-Okailey stunned in a lemon maxi dress with a strapless neckline and ruched design

Sunny: Clutching onto a bright pink handbag, she added a pair of sunglasses to the look

Sunny: Clutching onto a bright pink handbag, she added a pair of sunglasses to the look

Dapper: Robert Konjic (left) and Jude J Taylor (right) both put on dapper displays

Dapper: Robert Konjic (left) and Jude J Taylor (right) both put on dapper displays

Dapper: Robert Konjic (left) and Jude J Taylor (right) both put on dapper displays

Dark: While Jim Chapman went for a navy ensemble with trousers and a T-shirt

Dark: While Jim Chapman went for a navy ensemble with trousers and a T-shirt

Guests: (L to R) Kele Le Roc, Keven Bonsu and Keven Bonsu

Guests: (L to R) Kele Le Roc, Keven Bonsu and Keven Bonsu

Work it: The Flag Twins looked effortlessly cool as Carlon in couture ensembles

Work it: The Flag Twins looked effortlessly cool as Carlon in couture ensembles

Chilling out: Max Hurd, Jack Guinness, Greg Milne, Michael Hennegan, Jack Brett Anderson and Eric Underwood are relaxed in the sunshine

Chilling out: Max Hurd, Jack Guinness, Greg Milne, Michael Hennegan, Jack Brett Anderson and Eric Underwood are relaxed in the sunshine

61114979 11085477 image a 21 1659729906834

Keeping cool: Jack Guinness (left) sported beige trousers and a black polo shirt while James Aiken (right) opted for a white shirt and navy chinos

Keeping cool: Jack Guinness (left) sported beige trousers and a black polo shirt while James Aiken (right) opted for a white shirt and navy chinos

Keeping cool: Jack Guinness (left) sported beige trousers and a black polo shirt while James Aiken (right) opted for a white shirt and navy chinos

Handsome: James posed for a snap alongside pianist Cyrill Ibrahim (right)

Handsome: James posed for a snap alongside pianist Cyrill Ibrahim (right)

