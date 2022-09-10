Laura Whitmore hits back at criticism over her short ’10-minute’ stints of air time on Love Island

Laura Whitmore has hit back at criticism over her brief ’10 minute’ stints of airtime on Love Island – after quitting the show last month.

The TV host, 37, spoke out about her “frustration” in a new interview, fuming: “Do you have any idea how many hours it takes to film” – in reference to her brief pre-recorded appearances.

She made the shocking announcement that she had quit her presentation role on Love Island last month and has since blamed “the parameters of the show” for her decision to leave.

Her say:

Speaking with the Independent on Saturday she said, “I just felt like there was only so much you can do on a show like that.

And also the frustration, I think, when someone says, ‘Oh, you do 10 minutes before a show’ and I think, ‘Do you have any idea how many hours that takes (to film)?!’

“I think twice a year now takes up your whole life. Your whole life to look at it. Can you imagine working on it!’

Candid:

She also opened up about the criticism she’s received on the show, saying, “The more successful you are, the more you get.”

It comes after Laura made a dig at the show last week, blaming “the parameters of the show” for her decision to leave.

The star added that she didn’t like that you couldn’t “talk about certain things” with the role she had on the ITV dating series.

She told The Evening Standard: “Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I like.

Tough:

‘But I can do no more with it. There are parameters.

“When you’re working on the show, you can’t really talk about certain things. But I’m really proud of what I’ve done, and proud to leave with what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.”

Laura shocked fans when she announced she would be retiring as a presenter.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill in Caroline Flack for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

Departure:

The TV presenter’s performance on the dating show ITV2 received mixed reviews this season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “encouraging slut shaming” in a segment that led to 427 Ofcom complaints.

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Tribute:

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as host of the show for Love Island’s upcoming winter series in early 2023.

Laura – who shares daughter Stevie Ré with Love Island narrator husband Iain Stirling – took over as Love Island presenter for the 2020 winter series in South Africa.

She has since hosted series seven and eight of the ITV2 dating show, with the latter series crowning Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti as winners last month.

The presenter previously presented I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! for five series from 2011, while she was also a Eurovision commentator in 2014.

Laura also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, but was the fifth celebrity to be voted out.

The model is making a career change as she makes her West End debut as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story in September.

Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill and Giovanna Fletcher previously starred in the popular theater production, which will see Laura co-star with Felix Scott, Tamsin Carroll and Matt Willis.

Maya Jama, Emily Atack and Vick Hope are the frontrunners who have been tipped to take over Laura as the new Love Island host next January.