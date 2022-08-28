Laura Whitmore heads out with Ian Stirling… with the host now ‘set to make £20k a week’

She announced her departure from Love Island earlier this month after a two-year stint as the show’s host.

And Laura Whitmore, 37, appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a day out to The Big Festival in the Cotswolds on Sunday with her husband Iain Stirling.

The outing comes after reports that the host will be taking £20,000 a week after leaving the ITV2 show and starring in the 2:22 A Ghost Story game.

Couples day out: Laura Whitmore, 37, put on a much-loved show with husband Ian Stirling on Sunday as they spent the day at The Big Festival

On her way to the festival, Laura took to the main stage as a presenter – following in the footsteps of Vernon Kay and Vick Hope – who had played the part on Friday and Saturday.

The presenter wore a black summer dress with a colorful floral design and a ruffled one-shoulder neckline.

She paired the number with white Gucci sneakers and added a gold heart pendant necklace to the look.

Laura’s blond locks were styled in a brushed out curl, while she donned a subtle pink makeup palette.

She shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses and walked next to husband Ian as the couple laughed at each other.

The comedian, who is the voice of Love Island, went simple with a plain white T-shirt and black pants for a day out.

He stayed comfortable in white trainers and dark sunglasses that matched Laura, and he also had a mini-pair hanging from his T-shirt.

The pair smiled for snaps with each other during the event and wrapped their arms around each other.

And the appearance comes after Laura’s departure from Love Island, instead a role in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Her moment: Laura appeared cheerful as she took the stage to lead the day of music

And according to the mirrorLaura could earn £20,000 a week in the new role as she puts on up to eight performances a week at London’s Criterion Theatre.

An industry booker told the publication: “Laura has struck herself a very good deal.

“If all goes well, she’ll get around £2,500 per show. She has signed something like £1,500 per performance contract.

“It will be tiered so when sales reach 70% capacity they will get another £500 and when they reach 85% they will get another £500,” explains the source.

The presenter will take on the role of Jenny in the Danny Robbins thriller, a role previously played by singer Lily Allen.

While she also teased that a new TV project was coming soon, she posted a “Laura Whitmore Investigates” poster to her Instagram in July.