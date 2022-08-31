Laura Whitmore gets into character as she rehearses for her ’20K a week’ role in 2:22 A Ghost Story

She announced her departure from Love Island earlier this month after a two-year stint as the show’s host.

And Laura Whitmore, 37, threw herself into rehearsals for the first time this week as she prepares to take the stage in the West End thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, where she’s reportedly set to earn a dazzling £20K a year. . week.

The television personality will star in the role of Jenny, played in the original production by Lily Allen, a woman who believes her new home is haunted.

Laura, who takes over the role of Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill on September 6, will be joined onstage by former Busted singer Matt Willis.

According to the mirrorthe new role could earn her the unbelievable amount of money as she puts on up to eight performances a week at London’s Criterion theatre.

Laura cut a casual figure for a long day of rehearsal in a black denim shirt and matching jeans.

The stunner opted for a simple makeup look as she tied her blonde locks back into a bun in which she held her pen.

She was joined by Matt and fellow co-stars Tamsin Carrol and Felix Scott as they worked out their moves on a paired set.

Laura appeared deep in character in the scenes before later taking a moment to cast her eye over the script again.

An industry booker told the publication about the role: “Laura has struck herself a very good deal.

“If all goes well, she’ll get around £2,500 per show. She has signed something like £1,500 per performance contract.

“It will be tiered so when sales reach 70% capacity they will get another £500 and when they reach 85% they will get another £500,” explains the source.

It comes after the Irish TV star revealed her shocking decision to leave Love Island three years earlier this month, partly blaming the show’s format for her career choice.

Laura replaced Caroline Flack as Love Island presenter when she stepped down in December 2019. Caroline died tragically by suicide at the age of 40 in February 2020.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series. I hope I made you proud, Caroline.’

It has been reported that presenter Maya Jama, 28, and TV and radio star Vick Hope, 32, are being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.