Laura Whitmore enjoys a leafy walk with her daughter as they spend quality time together

She welcomed her daughter with husband Iain Stirling last year, with the couple keeping the details notoriously private.

But sharing an insight into family life on Saturday, Laura Whitmore, 31, enjoyed a leafy walk with the toddler.

Admitting it was her “first day off in a long time,” the presenter shared a video on Instagram of her and the toddler’s feet as they spent some quality time together.

The host wore a baggy floral number and white sneakers for the outing, while her daughter wore pink leopard print leggings and white sneakers to match her mom.

While the walk looked very autumnal, Laura wrote, “Favorite time of year and first day off in a damn long time!”

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu took to the comments post as she gushed ‘cute’ heart-eyed faces.

After the chilled Saturday, the star went to The Big Feastival with Iain on Sunday while the parents enjoyed a day out – grabbing a gift for her daughter from the event.

Laura took the main stage as Sunday’s presenter, following in the footsteps of Vick Hope and Vernon Kay – who had run the event on Friday and Saturday.

And as she picked up a festival lineup t-shirt for her daughter, the presenter realized her own name would be on it as presenter of the day.

Festival Merchandise: After the chilled Saturday, the star went to The Big Feastival with Iain on Sunday while the parents enjoyed a day out – a gift for Stevie Ré catching from the event

Storytime: During the festival, Laura also went to the Cbeebies Bedtime Stories tent, where she queued up to read a bedtime story – bringing the children’s show to life

She shared her excitement and told her 1.6 million followers: ‘I just bought my child’s first festival merchandise… and realized it had my name on it! Pretty cool’

During the festival, Laura also went to the Cbeebies Bedtime Stories tent, where she queued up to read a bedtime story, bringing the children’s show to life.

It comes after the host revealed she would be leaving Love Island after two years fronting the show.

She explained on Instagram that elements like flying back and forth abroad are too difficult for her with new projects.

Writing: “There are certain elements of the show that I found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

And while the news may mean she’s more at home, the presenter will be kept busy after accepting a role in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story set in London’s West End, with TV project Laura Whitmore Investigates also on the way.

Privacy: She welcomed her daughter with husband Iain Stirling last year, with the couple keeping details notoriously private and not showing her face on social media