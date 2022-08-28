Laura Tobin nails summer chic in a gingham maxi dress as she spends the day at The Big Feastival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Laura Tobin provided summer chic when she enjoyed a day out at The Big Feastival in the Cotswolds on Sunday.

The meteorologist Good Morning Britain, 40, opted for a light blue gingham check maxi dress with cute straps tied in bows.

She seemed excited when she arrived at the event to snap photos of some hay bales.

Chic: Laura Tobin, 40, nailed summer chic as she enjoyed a day out at The Big Feastival in the Cotswolds on Sunday

Laura pulled her long brunette locks into a neat high bun and added a pair of statement earrings.

To complete her look, she opted for a pair of practical white sneakers and some bracelets on one wrist.

Stereophonics will headline the main stage at Alex James’ Farm in Kingham, Chipping Norton, with performances by Jake Bugg and Gabrielle.

Summer ready: The Good Morning Britain meteorologist opted for a light blue gingham check maxi dress with cute bow straps.

Laura’s outing comes as she engaged in some on-screen chatter with Adil Ray on Good Morning Britain before Laura threatened to quit the ITV show.

The back and forth started after it was revealed that Laura accidentally named her co-star ‘Aled’, with her mistake mocked by Adil throughout the show.

Adil was quick to bring up Laura’s mistake when the show went to the brunette for a weather update, saying sarcastically, “Now let’s look at the weather. Err Lisa is at Castle Farm in Kent. It’s Lisa, isn’t it? Oh Linda, I’m sorry Linda!’

Line-up: Stereophonics will star on the main stage at Alex James’ Farm in Kingham, Chipping Norton with performances by Jake Bugg and Gabrielle

Adil’s co-host Charlotte Hawkins rolled her eyes and laughed before Laura told Adil:

“I already texted you to say I’m sorry, haven’t I?” The problem didn’t end there, though, as she made the same mistake again, saying, “I’m texting Aled…” and she quickly realized her mistake as Adil and Charlotte both gasped.

‘You’ve done it again! Laura, you double it!’ Charlotte told her.

Mistake: Laura’s outing comes as she chatted on-screen with Adil Ray during Good Morning Britain before Laura threatened to quit the ITV show

An embarrassed Laura quickly replied, “It’s just because I literally texted Adil to say, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he replied, ‘Who is this?'”

“This is my last working day at Good Morning Britain, I can say I really enjoyed working with everyone, thank you so much,” she joked when she suggested we move on.

‘Yes! Come on, quick!’ replied Adil.