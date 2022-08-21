Laura Norton, 39, reveals she’s expecting second child with fiancé Mark Jordon, 57

<!–

Laura Norton has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Emmerdale actress, 39, who plays Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap, announced she is expecting a new bundle of joy with fiancé Mark Jordon.

On Instagram on Sunday, she showcased her tummy in a tight red maxi dress as she gazed into the eyes of her partner and former co-star, 57.

Exciting: she wrote in her caption: ‘Round 2… @markjordondad’

Known to Emmerdale viewers as Daz Spencer, Mark first appeared on the show in 2014, before returning for a stint between 2017 and 2019.

Laura has been a cast member since 2012, and last year she welcomed her first child with Mark – a baby boy named Jesse.

The soap star couple, who have been engaged since June 2018, took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Strong: Earlier this year, Laura opened up her battle with hair loss after landing her dream role on the show (photo 2019)

Earlier this year, Laura opened up her battle with hair loss after landing her dream role on the show.

The soap star revealed that she first noticed her hair ‘falling out in clumps’ when she was 16 and had a long struggle as it took nine years for her hair to grow back thick and shiny.

In an interview with New Magazine, Laura spoke bravely of her self-confidence being beaten just before she accepted the role in the ITV soap.

Laura started taking synthetic hormones to deal with her ‘terrible’ periods, saying, ‘What they never told me was that certain pills are testosterone-heavy and affect the hair follicles, causing hair to become thinner and weaker and then fall out. ‘

The mother-of-one hit breaking point after she joined Emmerdale: “I got my dream job as Kerry Wyatt on Emmerdale and — boom — my hair was falling out in clumps.”

She added: ‘Thank you Universe, great timing! It wasn’t good for the old self-esteem.’

The actress decided to seek professional help and called her local trichologist [a hair specialist] while living in Newcastle.

After six months of treatment, Laura’s hair began to grow back – she described her trichologist Natalie as her “guardian angel in hair form.”

She was also given a ‘hair-friendly’ version of the pill to replace the one she had previously taken and her hair started to recover.

Laura has shared her struggles with hair loss to spread awareness and make others feel like they are “not alone.”