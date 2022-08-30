Laura Linney will be leaving the Ozarks and going to Broadway in a new play called Summer, 1976

<!–

Laura Linney leaves the Ozarks and heads to Broadway as she prepares to return to the stage in April to star in a new play, Summer 1976.

The actress, who has won Golden Globe, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and several other awards and nominations for her excellence in television and film, will once again take the stage, starring in Pulitzer Prize-winning writer David Auburn’s new play.

Directed by Tony-winning Daniel Sullivan, with whom Linney has worked before, the curtain will open in the summer of 2023 with the Ozarks actress in one of the lead roles. The previews of the show will begin in the spring of 2023.

Stunning: Laura Linney attended the premiere of Ozark Season 4, the final season of the award-winning series on April 21, 2022 in New York

Standoff: A scene from Netflix’s Ozark where Linney was nominated for a Golden Globe Award

Initially slated for an Off-Broadway run, it was announced Tuesday that the play would debut at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater On Broadway.

According to the Manhattan Theater Club (MTC), which commissioned the play, Summer 1976 is a story about the friendship between Diana, a talented performer and single mother, and Alice, a free-spirited but naive young housewife.

MTC described the piece as “a deeply moving, insightful piece about connection, memories and the little moments that can change the course of our lives.

Star power: the beauty was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame July 25, 2022

Leading lady: The star has proven to dominate both on and off screen as a lead actress

“As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition and intimacy, helping each other discover their own independence,” the synopsis reads.

No other casting or creative team details have been released at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Born in Manhattan, New York, Linney has a deep connection with the stage.

Delightful: The actress attended the 74th Annual Tony Awards at NYC’s Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021

The End Justifies the Means: Ozark Season 4, Part 2 – Final Episodes – Premiered April 29

She has received five Lead Actress Tony Award nominations for her roles in The Crucible (2002), Sight Unseen (2005), Time Stands Still (2010), The Little Foxes (2017) and My Name is Lucy Barton (2020).

The powerful theater trio of Sullivan, Auburn and Linney are expected to generate box office buzz and possibly Tony Award nods.

Previews for the play begin April 4, 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater on West 47th Street in NYC.

Multi-talented: Netflix’s Ozark Director, Co-EP, and Actor Attended Television Deadline Contenders at Paramount Studios in April 2022