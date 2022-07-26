Laura Linney is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘Beyond my wildest dreams’

Laura Linney beamed with joy as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The 58-year-old actress was the epitome of elegance in a navy blue midi dress as she attended the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

The four-time Emmy Award winner’s asymmetrical dress featured a draped neckline and a ruffled hem.

Accolade: Laura Linney beamed with joy as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday

The Ozark star wore strappy black pointed-toe pumps adorned with dangling silver earrings, two bracelets and several rings.

The New Yorker’s strawberry blonde locks were swept into a side part and styled in loose curls around her shoulders.

The three-time Academy Award nominee sported a glamorous makeup palette that included a purple lipstick, pink blush, gold eyeshadow, and dark eyeliner.

Chic: The 58-year-old actress was the epitome of elegance in a navy blue midi dress as she attended the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles, California

Holland Taylor, who co-starred with Laura in the 1998 sci-fi drama The Truman Show, and Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy presented the artist with the award.

“This is even more overwhelming than I thought it would be,” Laura said as she began her acceptance speech, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

She went on: ‘I would have thought it just plain idiotic talk, it would have been ridiculous and equally puzzling and undecipherable.

Even after 30 years, I can tell you that every day I am quietly stunned and not so quietly excited to be embraced not only by Los Angeles itself, but also by the industries, the companies and the people who call it home.

Elegant: The four-time Emmy Award winner’s asymmetrical dress featured a draped neckline and a ruffled hem

“To hold and protect my name by a star on this famous stretch of sidewalk is beyond my wildest dreams.”

The Big C alumna said she was honored to be at the service of the arts she described as a “medicinal, enlightening, nourishing venture.”

She added: “A lot in this world is a waste of time, we squander what is valuable.

“But you can’t go wrong with time spent with and around the arts. Regardless of your profession or your belief system, art is just good for you… they make everyone and everything better.”

Too much: ‘This is even more overwhelming than I thought it would be,’ Laura said as she began her acceptance speech, according to the Belfast Telegraph

In her comments, Holland, 79, praised Laura for her generosity of spirit, her vast body of work and her ability to disappear into her roles.

“This is Laura’s secret gift, Laura Leggett Linney, who is everything she seems. No smoke, no mirrors, just magic.’

Laura seemed visibly moved by Holland’s words and the two actresses shared a warm embrace.

Honored: Holland Taylor, who co-starred with Laura in the 1998 sci-fi drama The Truman Show, and Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy presented the artist with the award

Praise: In her comments, Holland, 79, praised Laura for her generosity of spirit, her vast body of work and her ability to disappear into her roles

Holland: ‘This is Laura’s secret gift, Laura Leggett Linney, who is everything she seems. No smoke, no mirrors, just magic’

During his speech, Chris said, “I’ve honestly never met anyone in work or life who uplifts those around her more than Laura.

‘With generosity and dedication, but above all with friendships. Everyone’s life is better with Laura in it.

He added: “I know people who use her as a compass to behave the right way, and to be that in front of such a diverse group of people is just phenomenal.”

Admiration: During his speech Chris said: ‘I have honestly never met anyone in my work or life who uplifts those around her more than Laura’

Laura was also joined at the ceremony by her longtime boyfriend and former Juilliard roommate Jeanne Tripplehorn, 59.

The actresses alongside Jeanne’s husband Leland Orser in the 2013 drama Morning, which was also directed by Leland, 61.

Laura posed for pictures next to her star with Jeanne, Leland and their son on August 20.

Supportive: Laura was also joined at the ceremony by her longtime boyfriend and former Juilliard roommate Jeanne Tripplehorn, 59

Laura’s star is the 2,727th star on the Walk of Fame and is next to the star of her Ozark colleague Jason Bateman.

During the ceremony, July 25 was also declared Laura Linney Day in Hollywood.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that during her own speech, Laura stopped several times to inquire about the welfare of a man heard screaming nearby on Hollywood Boulevard.

“It’s a tough world we live in these days, things like this intersect everywhere…” she said, according to the outlet.

“If this is Laura Linney Day, I hope we can all keep a little compassion in our hearts and educate ourselves about the needs of others and mental illness and addiction and all that is put before us.”