Laura Kenny wins GOLD in an incredible finish at the women’s 10km scratch race
Laura Kenny wins GOLD in an incredible finish in the women’s 10km scratch race as the English racer races past Scotland’s Neah Evans with 150m to go
- Laura Kenny won a gold medal in the women’s 10 km scratch race on Monday
- The five-time Olympic gold winner stormed out with 150m to go
- She saw previous leader Neah Evans, who faded to miss a medal
- Michaela Drummond won silver and Maggie Coles-Lyster won bronze
Olympic icon Laura Kenny stormed to an incredible win at the women’s 10km scratch race to hand England their first gold on the track – as she rushed past Scotland’s Neah Evans close to death in a frenzied finish.
Kenny showed her class lead over Evans – who had led the charge – with a perfectly timed attack with 150 yards to go.
New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond won silver, while Evans eventually faded to bronze by Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster.
More to follow.
Laura Kenny stormed to a gold medal in the women’s 10m scratch race on Monday afternoon
Kenny rode to victory in an insane finish with Michaela Drummond (R) claiming silver
Kenny takes off her helmet and roars at the crowd after her impressive performance on Monday