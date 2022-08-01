Laura Kenny wins GOLD in an incredible finish at the women’s 10km scratch race

Olympic icon Laura Kenny stormed to an incredible win at the women’s 10km scratch race to hand England their first gold on the track – as she rushed past Scotland’s Neah Evans close to death in a frenzied finish.

Kenny showed her class lead over Evans – who had led the charge – with a perfectly timed attack with 150 yards to go.

New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond won silver, while Evans eventually faded to bronze by Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster.

More to follow.

Laura Kenny stormed to a gold medal in the women’s 10m scratch race on Monday afternoon

Kenny rode to victory in an insane finish with Michaela Drummond (R) claiming silver