Laura Kenny says she nearly pulled out of her Commonwealth Games race following crashes

Dame Laura Kenny has admitted she nearly stopped her Commonwealth Games race after the In a terrifying crash, England’s Matt Walls went over the railings and into the crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday.

Walls was said to be “alert and talking” at the hospital after the incident, canceling the rest of the morning session of racing as he was treated in the stands for 40 minutes before being taken to hospital.

Two spectators, including a young girl, were treated for track injuries, while two other riders – Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man and Derek Gee of Canada – were taken to hospital after several riders crashed during qualifying for the scratch race. race for men.

Kenny, who saw sprinter Joe Truman knocked unconscious in a crash on Saturday, says the incidents raised her doubts about continuing her race.

The 30-year-old believes better safety measures should now be put in place and has called for bigger barriers and fencing in velodromes. Her fear is that the sport is becoming more dangerous and that action must be taken.

English cyclist Matt Walls found himself in the crowd on the final lap of the men’s 15km race and is in hospital for treatment

“I think the crashes are getting worse and that’s because the speeds are getting higher, the positions (on the bike) are getting more extreme,” said the five-time Olympic champion. “Some of the chase positions that people take, you see people crashing into people’s backs.

“At some point, the UCI will have to put a limit on these positions. Maybe there should have been screens because Matt couldn’t have gone over the top and the crowd, that’s damn dangerous.

“It’s now the third time I’ve been in a velodrome and witnessed someone go over the top…

“(Matt) laughed and joked with the paramedics, which is great to hear, but if he (hadn’t passed) he would have done less damage and certainly less damage to the little girl.”

Fortunately, no major injuries were sustained by any of the onlookers involved in the incident

Canada’s Derek Gee almost followed Well over the top and into the stands, but instead fell heavily backwards

The crash happened when several riders in front of Walls collided in a corner. The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion tried to avoid the stricken pair of New Zealander George Jackson and Australian Josh Duffy, but had too much speed and was forced onto the bench.

Witnesses said that, because of the slope of the bench, the spectators in the front row lost sight of as Walls rushed toward them. A man had to be treated for cuts to his arm and a young girl also received medical attention for minor injuries.

Walls went into an area of ​​seating that was not fully occupied – avoiding potentially more serious consequences.

Gee also surfed the top of the barrier, but avoided following Walls over it. Gee’s teammate Mathias Guillemette was disqualified from the race for causing the first crash.

Joe Truman was knocked unconscious after colliding with Australian Matthew Glaetzer at a speed of about 75 mph

This is when Truman crashed into the wooden bank of the velodrome at 45 mph

Team England’s Joe Truman is discharged by medics after crashing into the Men’s Keirin

The Isle of Man team said Bostock had a CT scan whose initial prognosis was positive.

Kenny put down her low 13th place finish in the women's points race in poor form, but said she remembered the incident when she came to the track for the afternoon session.

Kenny (second from left) celebrates winning the bronze medal for the 1000m time trial

In a statement, a Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said: “Following a crash during the morning session of track and paratrack cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the on-site medical team.

The three cyclists have been taken to hospital. The two spectators did not have to go to the hospital…

“We would like to send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in this incident and thank the medical team for their swift response.”