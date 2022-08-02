Laura Kenny refuses to rule out retiring before the 2024 Olympics after winning Commonwealth gold 

Dame Laura Kenny has questioned her future after admitting she needs time to decide if she’s willing to keep giving her all to cycling.

After her win in the Commonwealth Games scratch race on Monday, the 30-year-old said she will be allowed to skip next week’s European Championships to take a break for the World Championships in October.

However, Kenny’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics is also now uncertain as she ponders whether to stay committed to her sport or focus on family life instead.

“I’m not going to sit here and make a decision and say, ‘That’s it, I’m done,’ just based on a few feelings I’ve had over the past 48 hours,” said the five-time Olympic champion. . “But I’d like to take a break and then I can decide.

“Of course this is my career, if I leave that’s it. As an athlete you literally leave it behind. So I just need some time to decide what I want in the future.”

Kenny started her mental health problems after winning gold at the 2012 London velodrome 24 hours after a ‘crisis of confidence’ when she finished 13th in the points race.

Britain’s greatest female Olympian said she went to bed on Sunday thinking the next day could be her last time on a bike.

And while her win in front of a home crowd seemed to strengthen her at the time, she admitted on Tuesday morning that she was still conflicted with her family’s appeal.

Kenny has a four-year-old son Albie with husband Jason and was planning to have a second child after last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo but miscarried in November and then an ectopic pregnancy in January.

“Being on a bike is not as happy as my family life,” she told BBC Breakfast. “Now that I have a family, there are a lot of times when I think, ‘I wish I did, I wish I went to Legoland with Albie’.

‘From that side I enjoy much more than getting on my bike every day.

“If my personal life had gone the way Jason and I thought it would, I wouldn’t even have competed in the Commonwealth Games – we would have had another little boy or little girl. It took a lot of effort for me to start cycling again.’