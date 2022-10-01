Laura Harris creates WNCL history with 50-ball century
Queensland 270 for 4 (Harris 101, Hinkley 65*, Leeson 2-58) beat Australian Capital Territory 106 for 6 (Sippel 2-24) at 47 runs (DLS method)
Harris’ innings was interrupted by rain, but it didn’t affect her batting ability. She stepped off the first ball with a powerful pull shot forward from square. From then on, she produced some signature long-term blows, as well as some stunning reverse sweeps and reverse laps.
She did give a tough shot when she was 46, with Gabrielle Sutcliffe completely misjudging a skied slog sweep at deep midwicket. She couldn’t get a hand on it when it cleared her head and bounced four times into the rope to retrieve Harris’ 50 of 23 balls. Her second 50 was fractionally slower, from 27 balls, but she carried on her century in style with a towering six over long-on.
Hinkley played admirably on the other side, as she and Harris shared a 127-point tie in less than 16 overs.
ACT’s pursuit never really got going with the weather only adding to the frustrations. Georgia Prestwidge and Courtney Sippel made early breakthroughs, including Katie Mack’s key wicket, and ACT fought to 106 for 6 after 20.4 overs before rain finally ended proceedings with Queensland well ahead of DLS.
Meanwhile, South Australia and the ACT have been sanctioned for slow overload during their WNCL games on September 25. After calculating the fees, the umpires and match umpires found that South Australia and the ACT were each one behind the expected percentage. In accordance with the WNCL Terms of Play, 0.5 match points have been deducted from the match points table for both sides.