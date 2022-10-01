Laura Harris creates WNCL history with 50-ball century

Queensland 270 for 4 (Harris 101, Hinkley 65*, Leeson 2-58) beat Australian Capital Territory 106 for 6 (Sippel 2-24) at 47 runs (DLS method)

Laura Harris made history by beating the fastest WNCL century, in just 50 balls, to help Queensland beat Australian Capital Territory in a low-rainfall clash on the Gold Coast.

Harris hit eight sixes and eight fours to make a stunning 101 from just 54 balls. Queensland put up 270 for 4 when the rain ended their innings after 47 overs, with Mikayla Hinkley finishing 65 not out. After a long delay, ACT was put at 205 in 27 overs and rain ended the game after 20.4 overs, with ACT falling 47 points short of the DLS par score.

Harris’ innings was interrupted by rain, but it didn’t affect her batting ability. She stepped off the first ball with a powerful pull shot forward from square. From then on, she produced some signature long-term blows, as well as some stunning reverse sweeps and reverse laps.

She did give a tough shot when she was 46, with Gabrielle Sutcliffe completely misjudging a skied slog sweep at deep midwicket. She couldn’t get a hand on it when it cleared her head and bounced four times into the rope to retrieve Harris’ 50 of 23 balls. Her second 50 was fractionally slower, from 27 balls, but she carried on her century in style with a towering six over long-on.

Hinkley played admirably on the other side, as she and Harris shared a 127-point tie in less than 16 overs.

ACT’s pursuit never really got going with the weather only adding to the frustrations. Georgia Prestwidge and Courtney Sippel made early breakthroughs, including Katie Mack’s key wicket, and ACT fought to 106 for 6 after 20.4 overs before rain finally ended proceedings with Queensland well ahead of DLS.