Laura Harrier shins in skin-tight black jumpsuit and furry brown coat at premiere of Entergalactic

Kid Cudi’s eighth studio album, Entergalactic, serves as the musical component of his new animated adult television special of the same name that premieres on Netflix on September 30.

Prior to the double drop, many of the star-studded cast who landed their roles in the animation attended Wednesday’s premiere event at The Paris Theater in New York City, including Laura Harrier.

In the special, Kid Cudi (born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi) voices Jabari, a charming streetwear-clad artist on the brink of real success who must figure out if he can make room for love in his life after he ends his career. cool new neighbor, Meadow (Jessica Williams).

Shining star: Laura Harrier, 32, was stunned as she attended the premiere of Netflix’s adult animation music special at The Paris Theater in New York City on Wednesday

Harrier, who plays Carmen, Jabari’s ex-girlfriend, enters the red carpet portion of the event, decked out in a figure-hugging black patterned jumpsuit.

The shiny off-the-shoulder number hugged her stately six-foot figure from top to bottom.

At one point, the newly engaged actress and model, 32, added a brown furry coat to her ensemble, which she hung over her shoulder for the most part, along with matching heels.

On this evening, Harrier had styled her raven locks straight and smooth, about shoulder length, parted in the middle.

Originally intended as a television series, the format for Entergalactic would eventually be changed to a television special.

In addition to Cudi, Harrier, and Williams, the voice cast also includes the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Daniella Balbuena, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, Macaulay Culkin, and Maisha Mescudi.

In July 2019, Cudi announced that he and Ian Edelman would be writing and producing what would originally be an adult animated TV series, an adaptation of Cudi’s studio album.

Starring: Harrier stars as Carmen (right), Jabari’s ex-girlfriend, voiced by creator and hip-hop star Kid Cudi

Fitting the move: Harrier began her career as a model at age 17, but made the transition to acting after starring in several commercials and student films

Major Transformation: The Netflix TV Special Was Originally Intended as a Series

In an interview with Esquire Last August, Cudi revealed that he had first recorded the music — “a series of songs about the beauty of being liberated by love” — and worked backwards to storyboard the story before hiring a writing team to script it.

But then, later in August, it was announced that: Entergalactic was to be released as a TV special, directed by Fletcher Moules, rather than as a series.

Entergalactic’s studio album version features several high-profile record producers such as Dot da Genius, Plain Pat, Take A Daytrip, and features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Aiko, and Don Toliver.

Again, both the Netflix television special and the album are slated for September 30.

Harrier confirmed her engagement to fashion consultant Sam Jarou in September during an interview with cosmopolitan.

Promo Mode: Harrier, a Chicago native, also shared the red carpet spotlight with co-star Jessica Williams and co-star and creator Kid Cudi

Teamwork: Both the television and studio album are scheduled for September 30; Harrier is pictured between Jessica Williams, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor and Ty Dolla $ign