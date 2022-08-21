Laura Hamilton displays her toned physique while sporting a white bikini during a boat day in Greece

She enjoys a sun-filled family trip to Zante, Greece.

And Laura Hamilton, 40, made the most of her last day at the destination when she left for a boat trip on Saturday.

The presenter of A Place In The Sun showed off her tight figure and wore a white bikini with a halter neck and a blue geometric pattern.

toned down! Laura Hamilton, 40 of A Place in the Sun, showed off her toned physique on Saturday while wearing a white patterned bikini on a boat day in Zante, Greece

The two-piece style featured a tie detail at the bottom and a flared neckline, while Laura basked in the Greek sun.

The presenter’s bright blonde locks fell freely over her back in a tousled style, while her complexion looked natural.

She sat on the edge of her rented boat as she enjoyed a cruise through the crystal clear sea off the coast of Zante.

Ahoy! Another photo showed Laura claiming the driver’s position as she grabbed the wheel of the small craft

New Captain: And she wasn’t the only one, because her son Rocco, eight, was also behind the wheel

Another photo showed Laura claiming the helmsman’s position as she took the wheel of the small craft.

Beaming, she swept her hair away from her face in a low ponytail for the job, and added oversized sunglasses to shield herself from the blazing sun.

And she wasn’t alone, as her son Rocco, eight, was also behind the wheel.

A guide to Zante: Laura told that it was the family’s last day in Zante and offered her followers a guide to the Greek island

Laura shared a photo with her 160,000 followers of the young captain donning a tropical patterned swimsuit.

In addition to Rocco, she was also joined by her seven-year-old daughter Tahlia – who she both shares with ex-husband Alex Goward.

Laura explained that it was the family’s last day in Zante and offered her followers a guide to the Greek island.

She wrote: ‘Our last day in Zante and it was a great…I had the chance this week (while working) to see a lot of Zante and while I wasn’t a big fan of the main strip in Laganas there are some incredible coves and beaches only accessible by boat in other parts of the island.

Back on? It comes as the presenter raised rumors of a reconciliation with ex-husband Alex Goward, who joined her and their two children in Kefalonia earlier this month (Alex pictured with son Rocco)

Fun: Although they didn’t post photos together, Laura and Alex documented the trip on their respective social media

‘Today we rented a boat and I got to explore a bit more with Rocco and Tahlia. Keri, Zante Old Town, Port St Nicholas, Planos, Potamitis, Marathonisi and the Blue Caves are all worth seeing if you visit Zante and if you’re lucky you might even see turtles!!!’, concluded they.

It comes as the presenter raised rumors of a reconciliation with ex-husband Alex, who joined her and their two children in Kefalonia earlier this month.

And the trip came weeks after they were both photographed at Spain’s exclusive La Manga Club during the biannual May break.

On both occasions, Laura and Alex, who announced the end of their nine-year marriage in January, documented their travels on social media.

And hinting at a residual spark between the former couple, a source said: ‘Laura and Alex clearly had a very amicable breakup and enjoy spending time together.

“If they weren’t, they wouldn’t think of going out together. There must still be a spark between them and they don’t seem to want to make it public.’