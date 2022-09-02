Laura Haddock cuts glamorous figure in silk embellished gown at the Bones and All premiere in Venice

<!–

Laura Haddock cut a glamorous figure as she attended the premiere of Bones and All in Venice on Friday.

The 37-year-old British actress stunned in a silk-embellished dress as she graced the red carpet for the star-studded film event.

Her dress had a silver train and a light blue jewel-encrusted peplum top that complimented her slim figure.

Stunning: Laura Haddock cut a glamorous figure in a silk-embellished gown during the Bones and All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday

The bottom of Laura’s train also featured bright jewels as she made her way down the red carpet.

She completed her chic look by styling her dark blonde locks in a low bun with a center part.

In her hair was a long velvet bow as Laura posed solo at the movie event.

Cinderella moment: Her dress had a silver train and a light blue jewel-encrusted peplum top that complimented her slim figure

Glowing: Laura glowed with dewy foundation, soft blush and a deep nude lip

Laura beamed with dewy foundation, soft blush and a deep nude lip, and she added to her glamorous look by pairing with crystal chandelier earrings.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Star Festival: The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

In Bones And All, Timothée Chalamet, 26, plays the disenfranchised drifter Lee, who falls in love with cannibal Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and they become a starving couple on the run.

The film reunited Timothée with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Bones and All, which hits theaters November 23, is based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel and features Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Francesca Scorsese.

Laura, meanwhile, is known for her work in Downtown Abbey: A New Era.

She was also featured in Guardians of the Galaxy and the TV show White Lines.