Laura Dundovic shows off her athletic figure in a tiny bikini adorned with flowers

Laura Dundovic put it all on display Tuesday when she showed off her incredible figure in a daring bikini.

The 35-year-old pageant winner, who won Miss Universe Australia 2008, worked her angles out in a colorful two-piece suit for an Instagram photo shoot.

Her taut abs were on full display in the floral garment as she enjoyed a Christmas vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

The bra section of the set featured a blue and yellow panel, while the briefs were green with each area sporting a single flower of different complementary colors.

A black and white striped rope tied together the pieces of fabric that highlighted the toned planes of her sun-kissed figure.

The actress kept her caption simple, writing just, “Holiyay,” alongside three emojis: a palm tree, a smiley face wearing a cowboy hat, and a pink flower.

Dundovic’s gorgeous model friends flocked to her comments section to support her with Simone Holtznagel writing, “That’s great.”

Meanwhile, her dear friend Natalie Roser complimented her sleek muscles with the comment, ‘Rig.’

It comes after Dundovic and Roser, 32, recently enjoyed a wild girls’ night out while celebrating Roser’s lingerie brand Rose & Bare.

The two women were joined by other stunning models at The Strand Hotel in Darlinghurst, Sydney, where they enjoyed dinner and drinks.

The group of beauties dressed in nude and white themed ensembles for the occasion.

The hostess with mostess Roser showed off her sensational figure in a cutout white mini dress.

Meanwhile, Dundovic took a walk on the wild side and donned a skintight PVC dress.

The girls spent the night at the hotel and stripped down in Roser’s gorgeous branding before dinner.

Dundovic flaunted her ample cleavage in a beige embroidered bra and matching underwear, while Roser dazzled in a pale pink bralette set.