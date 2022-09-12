Laura Dern stands out while wearing a stylish white coat as she attends the Toronto Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Laura Dern was spotted on Monday afternoon while attending the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 55-year-old performer flashed a big smile as she waved to her fans and made her way through a crowded area.

The actress later sat down for a chat with Hugh Jackman, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, where they talked about their recently released feature film, The Son.

Here she is: Laura Dern was spotted Monday afternoon during the Toronto International Film Festival

Dern wore a stylish stark white button-up coat during her time at the film festival.

The performer’s bright blonde hair fell to her shoulders, adding a little extra shine to her outfit.

The Son was based on Zeller’s play of the same name and originally premiered in 2016.

The playwright also directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Hampton.

Layering: Dern wore a stylish stark white button-up coat during her time at the film festival

The film is about a father who struggles to connect with his son while trying to bring balance to his personal life.

In addition to Dern and Jackman, the film’s cast also includes Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

The latter of the two won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work on 2020’s The Father, and The Son acts as a prequel to the critically acclaimed film.

Talented cast: In addition to Dern and Jackman, the film’s cast also includes Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins

The Son premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, held earlier this month.

The feature also had its North American premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

The Son has since received mostly positive reviews from critics and has a 65% rating on Rotten tomatoes.

Opening: Dern spoke about working on the feature during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she noted that she became emotionally involved with the project

Dern spoke about working on the feature during an interview with The Hollywood Reporterwhere she noted that she became emotionally involved with the project.

“I cried towards the end and I had the same experience with the story, and I couldn’t help but go into it myself,” she recalls.

The Son is currently released on a limited basis in the United States on November 11.