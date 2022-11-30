Laura Dern shares throwbacks of daughter Jaya to mark her 18th birthday

<!–

Laura Dern paid tribute to her daughter Jaya as she celebrated her 18th birthday on Instagram this Monday.

She posted an album of some heartbreaking photos of the birthday girl when she was just a little kid.

“My girl is 18 today!!!” crowed the Oscar-winning Marriage Story actress in her caption. “Happy Birthday, Jaya!”

She gushed, “You teach me every day what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist and activist. I love you with everything.’

Along with her childhood throwbacks, Laura included a sweet, more recent photo of herself cuddling with her daughter.

She also let her more than one million Instagram followers get a glimpse of the birthday celebrations and served a slice of the mouth-watering cake.

Laura shares her daughter and a son named Ellery, 21, with her ex-husband, three-time Grammy-winning blues singer Ben Harper.

A day after her daughter turned 18, Laura celebrated again when her actress mom Diane Ladd turned 87.

Laura posted a sweet selfie of her and her mum in matching bathing suits and wrote, “Happy Birthday Goddess Mama! You are my endless inspiration and my favorite buddy to go swimming with!! And simply the best actor EVER!’

A few years ago, while promoting Marriage Story, which revolves around a custody battle, Laura candidly discussed the difficulties of co-parenting after a divorce.

She was through Variety’s actors on actors with Sterling K. Brown, who argued that “women shouldn’t be imperfect, especially because they’re seen as mothers” and she agreed, “There’s always double standards, for all of us.”

Laura added: “I’ll just say, as a mom and single parenting, and you know, raising kids – I think especially if there’s been a divorce and you’re single parenting – there’s not always someone else going:” Listen to your father! Listen to your mother!” You misunderstand their point of view.’

She told me last year romper her children were ‘are so wise and so considerate, as children are. Giving them the space to be treated in a very mature way has allowed me to remain open to how much they teach me every day.”

Laura, who played the matriarch in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film Little Women, called the character “arguably my favorite mother in literature.”

She stopped, “I just adored her, and I certainly learned a lot about patience and fortitude and feminism and service, social justice, everything from her.”