Laura Dern shares heartbreaking tribute to mourn her ‘miracle dog’ that passed away

Laura Dern took to her Instagram earlier on Saturday to share the announcement that her beloved dog, Jamal, had passed away.

The 55-year-old Jurassic Park actress typed kind works to convey her heartbreak and grief over the sudden loss of her “wonder dog.”

In the photo series, the Academy Award-winning star uploaded adorable throwback photos of her black lab.

Special Tribute: Laura Dern, 55, uploaded a tribute on her Instagram to mourn the loss of her black lab, Jamal

The mum of two shared a few snaps of her furry friend along with a heartfelt caption to mourn the sad loss.

“Our beloved Jamal is now with his angels. We are so thankful for his love,” she typed.

Laura also thanked the vet who has helped her dog through recent health issues over the years.

“Thank you, incredible Dr. Buote, for saving Jamal THREE TIMES. You have given us so many more years with him,” added the talented star.

Goodbye: The actress added a sweet caption to her post, writing: ‘Our beloved Jamal is now with his angels’

Grateful: The gorgeous star sent her a thank you note to the vet who kept her dog healthy and “gave us so many more years with him”; pictured in June in Hollywood

To conclude the loving message, Laura typed in how much Jamal will be missed. “He’s a miracle dog. Baby misses you. We also.’

The actress’s Jurassic World: Dominion co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard, expressed her condolences in the comment section, writing, “Oh Laura, I’m so sorry.”

Another co-star, Julianne Moore, also left a few kind words, “sending you love.”

Other celebrities took a moment to send their support and love to the award-winning actress to help her through the loss, such as model Helena Christensen and actor Jim Sturgess.

Laura’s close friend, Reese Witherspoon, also left a short comment. ‘Oh sister. Sorry for your loss.’

Lots of love: Many friends and celebrities left loving and kind words in the comment section, such as actress, Reese Witherspoon

Puppy Love: Laura expressed her sadness at the loss but added that she knew Jamal was in a special place and ‘now with his angels’

Laura recently celebrated the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion, which came out a few months earlier in early summer in June. The film garnered a total of 975.9 million at the box office.

The beauty starred in the original Jurassic Park in 1993, when she was only 23 years old.

The talented actress has a few extra projects in her busy schedule. She was cast to co-star with Liam Hemsworth in the Netflix movie Lonely Planet.

The Golden Globe winner will also step back behind the camera to not only star but also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Mrs. American Pie.

Past health issues: Laura’s dog, Jamal, had had health issues in recent years and had surgery in 2020

Talented: The Academy Award winner will star alongside Liam Hemsworth in the upcoming Netflix movie, Lonely Planet; pictured in 2021