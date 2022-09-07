Laura Dern mbraces co-star Hugh Jackman at 79th Venice International Film Festival

Another press day began as Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman promoted their latest film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The stars play a divorced couple in director Florian Zellar’s upcoming drama The Son, but there was nothing but love on display as they greeted each other at a photocall in the historic Italian city.

Dern, 55, opted for a striking citrus yellow and black patterned gown and radiated glamor as he posed alongside Jackman, Zellar and co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath.

Close: Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman had plenty of laughs as they promoted new film The Son at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday

She added to her look with a pair of chunky black wedges, while her hair was styled conventionally with a simple side part.

Matching the actress, Jackman, 53, looked suitably smart in a blue checked suit and crisp shirt, tastefully unbuttoned at the collar.

The Australian star, who made a rare appearance without wife Deborra-Lee Furness, was in a typically high-spirited mood, greeting spectators with a jovial wave ahead of Wednesday’s event.

Looks good: Dern opted for a striking citrus yellow and black patterned dress and radiated glamor during a press call for the film

Finishing touch: She completed her look with a pair of chunky black wedges, while her hair was styled conventionally with a simple side part.

Pals: Dern and Jackman play a divorced couple in director Florian Zellar’s upcoming drama The Son, but there was nothing but love on display on Wednesday

Both Jackman and Dern will be in attendance when The Son has its world premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday evening.

The new film is based on Florian Zeller’s 2018 play of the same name and acts as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father.

Directed by Zeller himself, it focuses on 17-year-old Nicholas, played by Zen McGrath, who moves in with his father Peter (Jackman) and Peter’s new partner Beth, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Striking: Dern caught the eye when she attended her latest promotional pledge on behalf of her new film

She’s happy: The actress smiled brightly as she joined co-star Vanessa Kirby at the Venice event on Wednesday

Greetings: Dern and Jackman greeted the spectators with a cheery wave as they arrived at the event aboard a water taxi

Tensed: Jackman plays a father who tries to right his past mistakes by mending his relationship with his child Nicholas in new film The Son

Brave: Jackman looked smart in a blue checked suit and crisp shirt, tastefully unbuttoned at the collar

Busy: Jackman will be in attendance when The Son has its world premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday night

Juggling life as a new father and a new job in Washington, Peter Nicholas tries to offer the same parental relationship that his own father denied him, and loses sight of how to hold onto his son in the presenter.

Anthony Hopkins will also reprise his role as Anthony from The Father, a role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Paris-born Zeller, 43, is a respected novelist and playwright, who is married to his older compatriot Marine Delterme, 52, an ex-model, actress and sculptor.

Zeller’s 2012 play The Father was considered the most acclaimed play of the past decade. His 2020 sequel of the same name, starring Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the lead roles, received critical acclaim from critics at the time.

Co-star Dern will join him at the main event, which will take place within hours of the press call

Going Solo: Jackman made a rare public appearance Wednesday afternoon without his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness

Here they come: Dern and Jackman were hard to miss when they arrived at the event