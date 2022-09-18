Laura Carmichael, Daisy Lowe and Lara Stone wear black for Christopher Kane catwalk show

London Fashion Week paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen on Sunday night as a host of stars attended the Christopher Kane catwalk show on the eve of her state funeral.

Laura Carmichael, Daisy Lowe, Lara Stone and Jourdan Dunn were all in attendance as the Scottish designer unveiled his latest collection at Camden Roundhouse, with everyone paying tribute to our longest-serving monarch by wearing black burial.

Leading the glamor on a low-key evening in the English capital, Downton Abbey star Laura, 36, opted for a chic black leather mini skirt teamed with a statement sweater as she prepared to take her front row seat.

She accessorized the look with a pair of strappy black heels, while her hair was styled naturally with a simple side parting.

As the United Kingdom remains in mourning for the Queen, who will be laid to rest on September 19, the actress appeared to be one of the few guests to opt for something other than traditional black evening wear.

Elsewhere, Daisy Lowe, 33, opted for a sweeping black dress and matching suede for her latest public appearance, just days after confirming her engagement to long-term boyfriend Jordan Saul.

She offset the look with a glittering gold handbag, while generously applied red lipstick gave an otherwise muted ensemble an extra splash of colour.

The model showed off her eye-catching diamond engagement ring at the star-studded event, which her boyfriend recently proposed to – two years after the pair got together.

Supermodel Lara Stone joined the socialite and gave her own tribute to the Queen’s passing in a black sequin dress with sheer detailing.

The Dutch star, 38, completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels – while limited accessories – a recurring theme of the night – added to its somber tone.

The beauty opted for a bronzed makeup palette which highlighted her natural features while styling her golden locks straight.

