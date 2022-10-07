WhatsNew2Day
Laura Byrne's bizarre 'knee sex' confession about her ex-boyfriend

Laura Byrne’s Bizarre Sex Confession: Bachelor Star Reveals Her Ex’s Beloved’s Strange Act – And She Didn’t Realize How Weird It Was Until Years Later

Published: 01:05, October 7, 2022 | Up to date: 01:14, October 7, 2022

Laura Byrne has revealed that an ex-boyfriend was obsessed with having sex with her knee.

The 38-year-old revealed on I have news for you podcast that her former flame was obsessed with being intimate with ‘all’ of her.

This included enjoying himself in the fleshy curve of her legs.

‘I used to think it was flattering; now I realize how strange it is,’ she said.

Laura went into detail about the act, revealing how her ex would ask her to bend her knee a certain way so he could insert himself into the joint.

The radio and podcast host said her former partner would try to get on the outside “anywhere he could make a dent”.

Brittany Hockley, who co-hosts the Life Uncut podcast with Laura, was familiar with the story and said ‘there was a lot of leg sex’ during the pair’s relationship.

Laura rose to fame on Matty Johnson’s season of The Bachelor in 2017. The couple are now parents to two children and engaged to be married.

She did not reveal the identity of her ex-boyfriend who enjoyed knee-sex.

Brittany Hockley (right), who co-hosts the Life Uncut podcast with Laura, was familiar with the story and said “there was a lot of leg sex” during the pair’s relationship

Her and Brittany’s podcast won Listeners’ Choice Awards two years in a row at The Australian Podcast Awards.

Life Uncut has also been picked up by KIIS FM and turned into a national radio show, and Brittany and Laura are soon to publish their first book.

The self-help book, titled We Love Love: An Unfiltered A to Z of Modern Romance, will cover various dating topics such as ghosting and long distance relationships.

