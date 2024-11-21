Laura Byrne suffers an epic wardrobe malfunction with her last-minute outfit at the 2024 Australian Podcast Awards

Laura Byrne suffered a major fashion mishap at the 2024 Australian Podcast Awards on Thursday night.

The Life Uncut podcast co-host, 38, looked excited as she posed alongside her teammate Brittany Hockley, 37, and Keeshia Pettit.

Wearing a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress, Laura pumped her fist in the air as they celebrated being shortlisted for two awards that night.

‘Yeah guys, you made the shot, let’s go team!’ she wrote alongside the snap.

But the wholesome image was ruined when the former Bachelor star’s adhesive bra was completely exposed.

Taking the mistake in stride, Laura re-shared the image and expanded on the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

‘FFS. “Steven wouldn’t be impressed,” she wrote, referring to a fan who criticized her for being disorganized before the event.

Laura put together a last-minute ensemble for the all-star awards night, where Life Uncut was nominated for Best Interview Podcast and People’s Listener Choice.

“Okay, I’m dressed and I don’t have time to consider another outfit,” she told her fans in a previous video shared on her Instagram Story.

‘So this is it. This is what we’re going to do.’

Meanwhile, a fan questioned the podcast host’s punctuality and asked her why she’s “always disorganized.”

“Because I run three businesses, I have two kids, and I try to drink eight glasses of water a day, Steven,” he joked.

Laura’s dazzling night comes after her radio colleague Mitch Churi broke down live this week and confirmed with listeners that he had been fired from the KIIS FM network.

The radio star, who co-hosted the hosting show The Pick Up alongside Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley, was emotional as she revealed the heartbreaking news to her co-stars.

“Late last week, the powers that be informed me that they had identified my role here as one that will not return in 2025,” Mitch began.

Mitch then revealed that the decision took him by surprise and that he wished it hadn’t come to this point.

‘I just want to say that it was not my decision or my calling. I really wanted to stay on the show with you two. I really wanted to stay at KIIS.’

Co-star Laura chimed in to say that she and Laura were fully supportive of Mitch and wished him all the best for the future.

‘This is not what we want for the show. It is a decision that has been made outside of our control. “Britt and I have to continue doing the show without you and we are completely devastated,” Laura said.

“Not only are you our co-host, but you’re also one of our best friends,” Brittany chimed in.

Hopefully, Mitch will be able to say a proper goodbye to listeners as he will remain on the air until the end of the year.

Mitch later posted the clip on Instagram and his famous friends quickly took to the comments section to share their support.

“We will miss you, Mitch,” wrote fellow radio stars Amanda Keller and Brendan “Jonesy” Jones.

‘Very sorry. I know it hurts. But the world waits. One door closing and another door opening will definitely be in your future,” added Channel Seven presenter Kylie Gillies and TV presenter Tristan MacManus, who chimed in: “I’m sorry to hear that.”

On Wednesday, Laura and Brittany were seen supporting Mitch as he left the KIIS FM studios in North Sydney following the shocking news.

The radio hosts looked emotional as they hugged Mitch as they escorted him out of the studio, shortly after the shocking news broke that he had been told to leave.

It follows reports that KIIS FM is faltering this week as the lead star has reportedly been given his marching orders and will be ending at the end of the year, the Daily Telegraph. he stated on Tuesday.

He had hosted The Night Show with Mitch Churi since 2019 and co-hosted The Pick Up with Laura and Brittany.

The decision was made for “financial reasons”, the newspaper claims, and Mitch, who has not been on air since Thursday, received the bad news on Tuesday.

“Mitch is devastated and completely shocked,” the publication quoted a “colleague” as saying.