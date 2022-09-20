Laura Byrne is horrified to discover a ‘sex toy’ on friend’s living room floor

Laura Byrne stumbled upon a dog toy that looked suspiciously like a dildo while visiting her best friend Brittany Hockley on Monday.

The radio and podcast host, 36, shared images on Instagram of the large electric-blue chew toy for Brittany’s dog Delilah.

The phallic toy had a ribbed design and two bulbous ends, making it look like a wedding aid at first glance.

“Brittany, is this a dildo or a dog toy?” the former Bachelor star wrote alongside a video of the toys on the living room floor.

“Looks suspicious,” the mother of two added.

Brittany laughed off the confusion and said she had “no idea” what Laura was talking about before throwing the toys to Delilah in the backyard.

‘It’s your favorite toy! Laura doesn’t even know,’ she added.

It comes after Brittany and Laura’s entertainment and lifestyle podcast Life Uncut was flooded with negative one-star reviews.

The feedback seemingly came out of the blue and didn’t reflect the popularity of the show, which is routinely in the top 10 most downloaded Australian podcasts.

“I’m an OG listener, but can’t listen to this podcast anymore because of Britt,” one listener raved, picking Brittany for criticism.

“Looks like this is becoming commonplace by reading other reviews left by listeners,” she added.

“So very disappointed,” wrote another. “I was already unhappy where the podcast was going.

“Britt has become so incredibly self-centered that she takes over every episode and pretends her opinions and life experiences are above everyone else’s.”

Another listener complained, “This podcast has become so hard to listen to because every single episode is another example of Brittany trying to relate every story, question or anecdote to her own life.

‘It’s not believable; it just screams narcissism.’

“Despite her best efforts, Brittany is not insightful, interesting, or funny,” bellowed another tired listener.

Her desperate efforts to keep up with the humor of the youth is inappropriate, pathetic and frankly quite disturbing. Her voice will drive you to the point of nausea.’

Despite the response from trolls, most of Life Uncut’s listeners have left positive reviews, praising both the podcast and the hosts.

Brittany and Laura, who rose to fame in several seasons of The Bachelor, won the Listeners’ Choice Awards at The Australian Podcast Awards two years in a row.

Life Uncut has also been picked up by KIIS FM and turned into a national radio show.

In October, Brittany and Laura will release their first book, based on their podcast.

The self-help title, We Love Love: An Unfiltered A to Z of Modern Romance, will cover a variety of dating topics, such as ghosting and long-distance relationships.