Laura Byrne had ‘cold feet’ and tried to pull out of The Bachelor 2017

They are one of the few successful couples to come out of The Bachelor.

But Laura Byrne has revealed that she nearly missed her chance to fall in love with fiancé Matty Johnson because she nearly got out of the show at the last minute.

The 38-year-old, who is set to marry Matty next month, told the I have news for you podcast she got ‘cold feet’ the day before filming was due to start in 2017.

“I completely changed my mind and didn’t want to go filming,” says Laura, who talks about her bachelor’s journey in her new book We Love Love, co-written with fellow reality star Brittany Hockley.

“If you’re selected, you’ll be given a time and location, and it’s a secret time and a secret location, to try and throw off paparazzi,” she explained.

“Mine was a pick-up location in Alexandria in a random park at 3pm, and you’re supposed to get up with all your bags and a bus comes to pick you up.

“And I remember three o’clock in the afternoon coming and going and sitting at home and not packing a bag. I had just changed my mind. I really didn’t want to do it; I was worried about what it would be like to compete for a man’s attention on a reality TV show.”

She then got a call from producers who gave her until 10 a.m. the next day to decide.

‘[They said]”If you change your mind, your last chance to participate in the experiment is to come to the Ultimo Hotel tomorrow at 10:00 am,” she said.

‘I went to bed that night, I hadn’t packed or anything. And this sounds like “woo woo”, but I had a dream.

Laura gave the producers the slip the day she was to be taken to the Bachelor mansion, but later agreed to join the show after a prophetic dream.

“I woke up at about 2:30 in the morning.

‘And I can’t remember the details’ [of the dream] but I had a feeling that something very big and life-changing was waiting for me.

“I woke up my roommates, we packed my bags and then at six in the morning they took me to Ultimo Hotel and I was gone for three and a half months.”

Laura and Matty, a marketing professional and host of the financial podcast The Penny Drops, fell in love during the 2017 season.

They are now parents to two daughters, Marlie-Mae, three, and Lola, two.

The Sydney-based couple got engaged while on holiday in Fiji in April 2018 and are set to get married sometime next month.