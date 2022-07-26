Laura Byrne and Matty Johnson jet back to Sydney after Bali holiday

Bachelors Laura Byrne and Matty Johnson flew back to Sydney on Tuesday after a three-week vacation in Bali with their family and friends.

The couple, accompanied by their two children, certainly had their hands full pushing mountains of luggage through the terminal.

Podcast host Laura, 36, and content marketing specialist Matty, 35, dressed casually for the six-hour flight from Indonesia’s party island.

Laura wore beige pants, a blue shirt and sandals while she looked after the children.

She went makeup-free and swept her dark brown hair into a tousled bun as she pushed Marlie-Mae, three, into a stroller and Lola, one, in a sling.

Matty grabbed their cart full of luggage and slung a backpack over his shoulders.

Matty looked happy when he landed in Sydney after celebrating his 35th birthday in Bali

He dressed for comfort in a mint green hoodie, black track pants and sneakers.

He and Laura took their kids to the Waterbom water park in Kuta for his birthday.

The couple, who flew to Bali at the beginning of the month, were joined on the trip by Laura’s podcast co-host Brittany Hockley, her sister Sheri, plus friends from the radio industry.

He and Laura took their kids to a water park in Bali for his birthday called Waterbom

“I’ve always dreamed of spending a birthday at a water park in Kuta…after 35 years I was able to make this come true,” he wrote on Instagram.

Brittany joked a week ago that she was the only single on the trip.

Matty and Laura fell in love with The Bachelor in 2017 and got engaged in Fiji in 2019

She shared a video on Instagram of Laura and Matty kissing in a pool with other couples they were on vacation with.

‘Travel with friends, they said. It’s going to be fun they said,” she captioned the clip.

Matty and Laura fell in love with The Bachelor in 2017 and got engaged in Fiji in 2019.

They bought a $1.87 million house in Byron Bay, NSW, in November, but are currently living in Sydney’s Bondi.