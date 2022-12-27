Laura Anderson Thanks a Saint for Keeping Boyfriend Gary Lucy Safe

Laura Anderson of Love Island thanked a saint for saving her boyfriend’s life after he was involved in a scary car accident.

Hollyoaks star Gary, 41, was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day after the incident, in which the entire front end of his vehicle broke off.

Laura, 33, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a saint’s card that Gary had given to his grandmother.

‘Thank you for saving my love’: Love Island’s Laura Anderson thanked a saint for saving her boyfriend Gary Lucy’s life after he was involved in a horror car crash

Next to the image, he wrote: “We are not religious, but thank you, Saint Joseph, for saving my love.”

‘Gary’s grandma gave him this, he had words about safety and security on the other side. I took it out of her bag yesterday morning, just before his accident.

He went on to ask his followers: ‘Do you keep anything sentimental with you to protect yourself?’

The Hollyoaks and Celebs Go Dating star was not seriously injured, but left hospital with a bruised knee and on crutches.

Grateful: She took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of a saint card Gary had given to her grandmother

Rushing to his aid was his new girlfriend, former Love Island contestant Laura Anderson, who shared a glimpse of the incident with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Gary also admitted that he was lucky to walk away from success, telling followers: “Someone was looking out for me.”

While the details of the accident remain unknown, the front end of Gary’s Range Rover came off in the crash while the windscreen was broken, leaving the vehicle completely wrecked.

Sharing a photo of his damaged car, the Hollyoaks star wrote: “Someone was looking after me today” before calling himself “Gary 9 Lives”.

‘Someone was looking out for me’: Hollyoaks star Gary was rushed to hospital on Monday after being injured in a horrifying car crash on Boxing Day

Horrible: While the details of the accident remain unknown, the front end of Gary’s Range Rover came off in the crash while the windscreen was broken, leaving the vehicle completely wrecked.

Lucky: Sharing a photo of his damaged car, the Hollyoaks star wrote: ‘Someone was looking after me today’ before calling himself ‘Gary 9 lives’

The accident happened around 10 a.m. in the morning, with the actor at the hospital at 11 a.m. with an extremely swollen knee.

Fortunately he finished without serious injuries, he was released later in the evening with an over-the-knee brace and two crutches to help him walk.

Gary’s girlfriend Laura, whom he met during his recent involvement with Celebs Go Dating, was on hand to babysit him.

The former Love Island contestant shared a video as they left the hospital, filming her boyfriend walking on crutches after being treated with morphine to ease his pain.

‘Happy Boxing Day. We’ve had a great time, how do you feel about your morphine? she questioned, before Gary he replied: ‘Pretty good to be fair.’

All good: Fortunately he finished without serious injuries, he was released from the hospital later in the evening with a knee brace and two crutches to help him walk.

Support: Gary’s girlfriend, Laura Anderson, whom he met during his recent stint on Celebs Go Dating, was on hand to look after him.

Laura, laughing, asked to see her knee, before apologizing, planted a kiss on her cheek and said: “It’s not funny, I’m sorry, I love you.”

Gary ended the night with some rest as he relaxed on the couch with Buddy, Laura’s dog, while enjoying television.

The beauty then shared a collage of snaps to document the timeline of the traumatic day of boxing, beginning with her merry Christmas day before going downhill to the hospital and ending with Gary asleep on the couch.

‘The exciting life of the Luces. Always keeping me on my toes,” Laura wrote as she shared the collage on her Stories.