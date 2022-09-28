Laura Anderson spends time with Gary Lucy while Pete Wicks cosies up to mystery blonde

Laura Anderson looked cheerful as she chatted with Gary Lucy while the pair filmed Celebs Go Dating together in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.

The former Love Island star, 33, who has been spotted getting cozy with The Bill actor, 40, donned a bright fuchsia coat as the pair headed to Adventure Island for filming.

With them was TOWIE star Pete Wicks putting on a much-loved show with a mysterious blonde as they banded their arms as they strolled through the theme park.

Pete, 33, and his date looked into the ninth cloud when they were spotted together laughing and joking before trying out the rides.

The reality star was casually dressed in a white camisole with a black leather jacket and jeans.

His date looked sensational in a white crop top that she paired with a dark gray mini skirt.

She added height to her frame with a pair of white ankle boots and completed her look by styling her blonde locks in loose curls

The shooting comes after Laura claimed she’s “staying positive” after announcing her divorce from her now ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers last month.

Reality star and ex-pop singer Dane, 42, went their separate ways after first dating in 2017 and flaring up again in 2021.

Laura packed up her things and left the Dubai home she shared with Dane just days after announcing their divorce.

Asked how she is doing after the breakup and after moving to the UK, she told The Mirror: ‘I’m fine. Just be positive. Progress in life, you have to. Glad to be back in the UK and just getting to work. I feel really good.’

Laura has previously said she lived out of her bags after separating from Dane, but she is now back in the UK and delighted to have settled back in her home country of Scotland.

She added: ‘I’m happy to be back in the UK in general and in Scotland, so maybe some exciting things there.’

According to The Sun, the bosses of Celebs Go Dating were eager for her to appear in an upcoming series as soon as they learned she was single again.

A source told the publication: ‘Laura is the latest star to sign up for Celebs Go Dating – and she’s only been single for a few hours.

“She’s a great addition to the lineup and will be really entertaining on screen.

“Dane may not be too impressed to see her trying to catch another guy on national television, especially since their breakup is so new.”

Pete and Ella had a steamy cuddle outside Stringfellows in central London after their brief romance on last year’s TOWIE series quickly spiraled out of control over their 11-year age difference

Meanwhile, Pete’s date with his mysterious blonde comes shortly after he was thought to have rekindled his romance with fellow TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise.

The pair seem to have rekindled their flame as they also enjoyed a kiss and a cozy hug after the ITV Summer Party last month.

The blonde beauty and tattooed hunk had a steamy cuddle outside Stringfellows in central London after their brief romance on last year’s TOWIE series quickly spiraled out of control over their 11-year age difference.

Co-stars: Also in attendance for filming was former Love Island winner Liam Reardon joining the show following his split from Millie Court

Ella, 22, admitted she was concerned about “what people will think” about her relationship with Pete, but admitted she is “more mature than her age.”

She told The Sun: “He’s 11 years older than me. It’s quite something,” before confessing that Pete is concerned about outside opinions.

“It’s hard, because in my head I’m not 21, I feel more mature than my age and I get that from people.

“Even Pete doesn’t feel like he’s talking to a 21-year-old when he’s talking to me.”

Ella also expressed her fear that the couple wouldn’t be able to remain friends if their romance didn’t work out, saying she’s not sure if Pete is “looking for a relationship.”