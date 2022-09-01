Laura Anderson puts on a very leggy display in TWO gorgeous outfits while filming Celebs Go Dating

It was recently revealed that she had signed up for the final season of Celebs Go Dating in a bid to find Mr Right – days after ex Dane Bowers split.

And Laura Anderson, 33, looked stunning on Thursday as she filmed the central London dating show, sporting not one, but two fabulous outfits.

The Love Island star brought her things into the desk in a bright pink mini skirt that she paired with an oversized white shirt, before morphing into another sexy look.

Laura opted for a glamorous makeup palette and tied her locks back as stands framed her pretty face.

The stunner slipped her feet in animal-print heels as she towed her belongings into a beige Balenciaga bag – which cost a cool £900.

Laura then slipped into a second look with a plunging neckline that accentuated a lime-colored bustier and cream skirt with a thigh-high split.

The reality star wore her luscious locks loose as she draped a brightly printed blazer over her shoulders.

Laura showed off her elegant pins again and added height to the look with a pair of green strappy heels.

Earlier this month, she announced last week that she would be moving back to the UK from her shared home in Dubai with Dane, telling fans: “Unfortunately, we just don’t fit together.”

Hello! Laura was driven in a Mercedes while filming scenes for the show

During filming, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks also arrived, cutting a casual figure in a denim jacket and jeans.

He was joined by actor Gary Lucy who donned a Ralph Lauren polo shirt while donning his smart suit to film.

The new series will also feature singer Sinitta, former student contestant Navid Sole and Bethan Kershaw of Geordie Shore.

Scottish star Laura is said to have signed up for the show just hours after the breakup, with a source telling The sun: ‘Laura is the latest star to sign up for Celebs Go Dating – and she’s only been single for a few hours.’

The insider added: “She is a great addition to the lineup and will be really entertaining on screen.

“Dane may not be too impressed to see her trying to catch another guy on national television, especially since their breakup is so new.”

Laura first started dating Dane in 2017 and lived with him in Dubai before ending their romance.

She recently revealed that all her belongings had been packed into boxes and suitcases by movers as she prepared for her return to the UK, with Laura planning to live out of her suitcases in the meantime.

She took to Instagram to share a clip of herself walking around her house while the movers were at work, saying, ‘Wardrobes are broken. I’ll take these things and live off them for a while until all these things come to the other side.’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “To let all my lovely support here know that Dane and I have sadly decided to part ways. Thank you all for your continued support.

Arrivals: Pete appeared in good spirits as he joined his fellow celebs at the agency

Professionals: Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson, the show’s matchmakers, were also spotted filming for the show

“Unfortunately we just don’t fit together, but I wish him nothing but love.

“I’m going back to the UK as soon as possible. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s count it.”

The reality TV star first crossed paths with the Out of Your Mind hitmaker – who was previously in a relationship with Emma-Jane North and has 23-year-old son Kai with him – at a party, but he went six months after coming together from him when she found out he had seen someone else.

She said, “We weren’t in a relationship at the time, and we never said we were exclusive, but I was disappointed, so I confronted him and ended it.”

Supporting roles: The new series will also feature vocalist Sinitta, former student contestant Navid Sole and Bethan Kershaw of Geordie Shore

Friends: Both men talked as they walked down the busy London street

After the initial split, Laura signed up to appear on the fourth series of ITV2’s hit reality dating show Love Island, eventually finishing second to Paul Knops behind winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, but was said to have called off that relationship when she heard reports that he had a secret girlfriend.

Laura then settled at home with former boy band singer Dane in Dubai.

Though she thought she could “never trust him again,” she was given fertility treatment in the hopes that they could conceive a baby together.